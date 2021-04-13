BISBEE — A survey on the Cochise Health and Social Services website will help residents who are homebound get on the list to receive COVID–19 vaccinations.
Alicia Thompson, CCHS director, told the county Board of Supervisors in a meeting April 9 the survey was an important step to reach those who cannot get to any of the vaccination sites. Though some people have been using the survey, the problem is people are not leaving their contact information.
“They are answering the questions, but not giving us their information so we can contact them and get them on the list,” added Thompson. “It’s important for us to have that.”
Currently, thanks to a number of community online meetings, help from the Southeast Arizona Governments Organization’s Area Agency on Aging and Arizona, Complete Health and Banner Health, CHSS is setting up routes to take teams into the field to reach these homebound people. With the need to keep the vaccine doses refrigerated, the IT department is helping to map out the routes through the addresses the homebound provide in the survey.
The effort to reach Spanish-speaking agricultural workers is underway through the University of Arizona Health Sciences mobile medical unit, which is working with the Mexican Consulate, Thompson said.
“There are multiple states seeing surges in cases," Thompson said. "So, we are not in a place where we can relax at all. Some states relaxed the guidelines too quickly. From our perspective, regardless of the governor’s executive order, people need to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing. If you are around others who have been vaccinated, you can gather safely. But going into grocery stores, bars or places of worship, you need to wear a mask. When people who are not vaccinated are mixing with people who have, cases rise.”
With just 34.5 percent of the county population vaccinated, she and her team want to reach everybody who wants a vaccination.
Martha Montoya, county epidemiologist, is planning a door-to-door survey in 30 randomly selected neighborhoods to assess “COVID–19 information gaps as well as health and mental health issues at the home level. It will help identify barriers to testing and vaccinations and COVID–19 knowledge, attitudes and opinions.”
The Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It “provides household–level information to public health leaders and emergency managers. The information generated can be used to initiate public health action, identify information gaps; facilitate disaster planning, response, and recovery activities; allocate resources, and assess new or changing needs in the community. It is a cross-sectional epidemiologic design; it is not surveillance.”
The CDC explains the field interviews allow the two-person teams to distribute health information, resources or other materials to the community. “Face to face interviews have the additional benefit of directly connecting the community to local staff, increasing the visibility of and trust in the health department."
Montoya said seven homes would be selected from each cluster to conduct interviews by the two-person team and she hopes they will be able to get an 80 percent response from the residents. There will be an announcement when the canvassing begins on media outlets so people know who is knocking on their doors.
The interviews would be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., she added.
Once the data is gathered from the interviews and analyzed, CCHS will release the findings in a report through the press and media outlets.
Thompson said, “We know that not all households have access to the internet or radio and TV. This will help us reach the people we are most concerned about and identify the true barriers to their testing and vaccinations. And, it will tell us what are the impacts of the pandemic on them. We can see what steps we need to take to address the barriers due to concerns arising from the pandemic.”
CASPER will not begin until August or September.
"It's a lengthy process," Thompson said. "But the interviews will be done over a period of three or four days. We will notify police departments and the sheriff's office in addition the media to let them know what is going on. We want to make sure people are prepared for the knock on the door."
Camila Rochin, county public information officer, reported residents will receive a postcard around the end of April with information on how to register for the vaccine and the importance of getting vaccinated.