The 17-year-old accused of killing a friend who tried to stop him from committing suicide during a camping trip has been indicted and will be charged as an adult, the Cochise County Attorney's Office said.
The teen, Christopher Golden, is on suicide watch at the Cochise County Jail, officials said.
Golden is charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Quin Calum Radhe, 18. The incident occurred during a camping trip that went awry on Juniper Flats Road, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. A 16-year-old boy also on the outing also was injured by Golden, Sheriff's investigators said.
"He has been charged as an adult," Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said about Golden in a recent email. "He was a mandatory adult filing because of the nature of the charges."
Golden was indicted on Dec. 23, court records show. He is being held on $150,000 bond. Other charges include aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Golden, Radhe and two other boys — both 16 — had driven about a quarter of the way up Juniper Flats to camp out in Golden's van the night of Dec. 17, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas. Drugs were included on the trip, Capas said.
At one point after midnight on Dec. 18, one of the 16-year-old boys in the group saw Golden trying to hurt himself with a knife, Capas said. Radhe and the teen who saw what Golden was doing tried to stop him from injuring himself, Capas said.
An argument ensued, and Golden, still holding the knife, began cutting the 16-year-old and stabbed Radhe, Sheriff’s investigators said. The other 16-year-old in the group ran for help when he was told by the two victims to leave the area, Capas said.
The 911 call to dispatchers came from Radhe, Capas said.
“Radhe is the one who called 911,” Capas said. “He died at the scene.”
When investigators arrived at the site, they found Radhe without a pulse and Golden and the other teenager injured, Capas said. Golden, who initially fought Sheriff's investigators at the scene, was taken to a Tucson hospital where he was arrested on Dec. 20, Capas said. The other youngster was taken to a local hospital, but was released.
The 16-year-old boys are not being identified because they are minors. Both are students at Bisbee High School, principal Darin Giltner said.
Last week, Sheriff's investigators obtained a search warrant for Golden's van and after combing through the vehicle, they found a knife that appears to be the murder weapon, Capas said. A forensic examination will be done to determine if the knife was used in the homicide.
Golden's case has been transferred to Cochise County Superior Court where he eventually will be arraigned.