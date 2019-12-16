BISBEE — An 18-year-old woman who, along with two other people, beat a juvenile during a burglary, will not see any prison time, a judge decided Monday.
Instead, Savannah Livesay will serve five years probation, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Tim Dickerson ruled.
Livesay, who just turned 18 last month, was one of three teens who broke into an apartment in the 300 block of North Seventh Street on Sept. 8, around 10 p.m. The other suspects were identified as Michael Hays and Xaria Garcia, both 16 at the time of the incident, Sierra Vista Police said.
When the boy got upstairs, he saw that the front door had been kicked in, police said. When the trio saw the boy, they started to leave the apartment, but then turned around and started beating him, police said. The youngster was pushed into a window and knocked to the ground. All three suspects then struck the boy numerous times.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}{div class=”subscriber-only”}The victim was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center for multiple lacerations to his body that were caused by being shoved into the window. He required several stitches, police said.
Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Joshua Nicola was able to positively identify Hays as the suspect from information gotten from the minor. But the two girls remained unknown, police said. A break in the case later led detectives to Livesay and Garcia.{/div}{div class=”subscriber-only”}{div class=”subscriber-only”}The three suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of aggravated assault. Livesay entered a guilty plea in November.
Dickerson’s judicial assistant said only Livesay was sentenced on Monday.