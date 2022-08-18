A teenager who stabbed one of his friends to death on a camping trip on Juniper Flats in December pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault and now faces just longer than a decade in state prison, a prosecutor said Thursday afternoon.
The murder case of Christopher Golden was always classified as one one of those "where everybody loses" because it involved a teenager killing one of his closest friends during a drug-induced episode.
The killing shocked many people in Bisbee because the victim — 18-year-old Quin Calum Radhe — and the defendant were well-liked.
The worst part, investigators said, was that Radhe died trying to prevent Golden from hurting himself.
Golden was initially charged with second degree murder, but Cochise County Deputy Attorney Raymond Haight said he pleaded to manslaughter and aggravated assault for a total stipulated sentence of 10 years for the manslaughter charge and two years for the aggravated assault offense. The latter is to be served consecutively and Golden must complete at least 85% of the sentence, which is just longer than 10 years.
The pleas came after a settlement conference that lasted almost three hours Thursday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom.
Golden, from Bisbee, killed Radhe after the victim and another boy tried to stop Golden from hurting himself with a knife the morning of Dec. 18 during their outing.
Instead, Golden ended up stabbing both of the teenagers, Cochise County Sheriff's investigators said. Radhe got the brunt of it and after calling 911 died at the scene. The other boy, 16, was injured and a fourth friend, also 16, who was not hurt, was told to run and get help, detectives had said.
In a motion written by Golden's former attorney, Joel Larson, the lawyer said the stabbing occurred while Golden was experiencing a “negative trip” after taking LSD.
After the facts of the case were read in court Thursday by Golden's attorney, Efthymios Katsarelis, Golden, with a mask covering his mouth, asked Bannon if he could stand up.
He turned around and faced four people considered victims and victims' representatives, who were sitting in the courtroom, and apologized for his actions.
"I am so profoundly sorry," Golden said. "I wish I could do more."
He bowed his head and sat down.
The judge addressed the victims briefly and told them she hoped they could find some peace after all that had happened.
"There is a lot of loss here," she said.
Golden's sentencing hearing has not been scheduled but will be held before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the initial judge on the case.