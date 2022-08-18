Christopher Golden

Christopher Golden

A teenager who stabbed one of his friends to death on a camping trip on Juniper Flats in December pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault and now faces just longer than a decade in state prison, a prosecutor said Thursday afternoon.

The murder case of Christopher Golden was always classified as one one of those "where everybody loses" because it involved a teenager killing one of his closest friends during a drug-induced episode.

