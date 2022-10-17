Convicted killer Christopher Golden cried, his forehead almost touching the table he shared with his attorney in a courtroom Monday, as four people read hard-hitting letters expressing their sorrow over the man Golden stabbed to death late last year, who was one of the defendant's closest friends.
The emotional proceedings in Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom was the 17-year-old Golden's sentencing hearing.
The teen will spend just a little over 10 years in a state prison, the judge said Monday, on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault, which Golden — who also goes by "Jesse" — pleaded guilty to recently.
Dickerson told the defendant that he would be just under 30 when he's released from prison — "some people would say you still have your life in front of you," the judge noted — and that it would be up to him to make his stay within the Department of Corrections as productive and as positive as possible, so that he could move on with his life once he's out.
Golden stabbed his best friend Quin Calum Radhe, 18, to death during a camping outing last December in Juniper Flats, a scenic hiking and camping area just outside Bisbee that is dotted with a few residences along the mountain. Two other teenagers — both 16 — were with them.
The case has always been classified as a sad and senseless one, an attorney said, because "everybody loses."
At Golden's recent settlement conference where he pleaded guilty in open court in Cochise County Superior Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom, the jurist said, "There is a lot of loss here."
Investigators had said the killing was fueled by a drug-induced acid trip when Golden whipped out a knife and began trying to slice himself. Radhe and one of the 16-year-old boys tried to stop Golden from hurting himself and during that struggle, Golden cut the 16-year-old, but fatally stabbed Radhe.
Radhe himself called 911, but died at the scene shortly after first responders arrived.
The killing shocked many people in Bisbee because Radhe and Golden were well-liked and the teenagers were close. The night of the ill-fated camping trip was supposed to be a celebration for Golden's 17th birthday.
The worst part, investigators said, was that Radhe died trying to prevent Golden from killing himself.
Golden was initially charged with second degree murder, but Cochise County Deputy Attorney Raymond Haight said he pleaded to manslaughter and aggravated assault for a total stipulated sentence of 10 years for the manslaughter charge and two years for the aggravated assault offense. The latter is to be served consecutively and Golden must complete at least 85% of the sentence, which is just over 10 years.
The fourth boy who was along for the trip and was unhurt in the fracas, ran from the scene and also called for help, investigators said.
In a motion written by Golden’s former attorney, Joel Larson, the lawyer said the stabbing occurred while Golden was experiencing a “negative trip” after taking LSD.
Monday's sentencing hearing was a tearful one as the four people representing the victims stood one by one in front of Dickerson and Golden and read their letters.
Their names were not mentioned in court because they are considered victims.
A poignant moment occurred when Radhe's stepfather read two letters from a roommate of Radhe's and a pastor, then asked the shaking defendant to face him.
"Please look at me," the man said. "I love you...this is a stumbling block...it's not impossible to overcome this.
"I love you little buddy," the man added. "Make the most of this situation."
Radhe's mother read her own letter and one from Radhe's grandmother. But her tone was not as forgiving.
"The heartbreak is unfathomable," she said. "I had 18 beautiful years with Quin.
"You killed his dreams, Jesse," she said. "And for that, I'm not ready to forgive."
The mother also told Golden that she did not hate him because her son would not want that.
"Quin knew you were worth saving, so make that count," she said.
As each of the four people read their letters, other individuals sitting in the courtroom waiting for their cases to be called, looked visibly upset and emotional from what they were hearing. One inmate who had been transferred to the courtroom from the jail and was sitting in the jury box waiting for his turn in front of the judge in an unrelated case wiped tears from his eyes.
The attorney representing Golden, Efthymios Katsarelis, who consistently patted Golden on the back during the somber hearing, told Dickerson that he had gotten to know Golden and that he and his client discussed that Radhe's death would not be in vain.
Just as he did at his settlement conference when he pleaded guilty, Golden stood from the defense table and faced the people who had read the tearful missives moments before.
He apologized profusely and called Radhe a "most beautiful soul."