BISBEE — The city council adopted the tentative 2023-24 fiscal budget of $87,072,248 unanimously at the meeting on May 2.

The sum includes $9,679,223 for the General Fund and $77,393,015 for grants applied for and enterprise funds, such as sanitation and wastewater treatment.

