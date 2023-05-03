BISBEE — The city council adopted the tentative 2023-24 fiscal budget of $87,072,248 unanimously at the meeting on May 2.
The sum includes $9,679,223 for the General Fund and $77,393,015 for grants applied for and enterprise funds, such as sanitation and wastewater treatment.
Bisbee Fire and Police Departments General Fund money take up 65% of the total funds with about 25% of that sum attributed to money paid out to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement Fund.
A steady increase in Arizona State Retirement System expense is expected each year with cost of living and other salary increases, but expenses stayed flat or dropped each year up until 2023.
Earlier this year, there was a 50 cent hourly rate increase for all employees which caused the fiscal year-end estimate to increase by about $30,000.
Now, the new budget reflects the council’s attempts to bring employee wages as close to market value as possible and will cost the city around $100,000 with the raise of $1.50 to wages across all departments, with the exception of fire and police personnel who will see a much greater increase of $4,000 to $5,000 a year.
The city sales tax accounts for $2,050,000 of the revenue coming in for the General Fund with property tax at $1,233,900. State shared sales tax will add $716,800 to the pot and the vehicle license tax will add $283,500.
Other General Fund revenue comes from building permits and business licenses, intergovernmental agreements and charges for services.
Now that the tentative budget has been approved, the city cannot spend more money than was budgeted, though it can shift money from one department to another.
A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers on Tovreaville Road on the new budget and the proposed tax levy.
Pool remains closed
The city pool will not be open for swimming this summer due to the extensive repairs and improvements required to get a clean bill of health from the county.
Public Works Director Matthew Gurney provided the council with information from engineers who are studying the condition of the pump, pool, pipes, power and drains.
“We recommend you do not open the pool until the assessment has been completed and the required repairs made,” said Gurney, reading from an email he received.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality requires two return inlets per 600 square feet of pool surface area. The pool only has one and it is not strong enough to properly circulate the water in the pool, which can result in a health and safety issue and create “dead zones” in the water. It will take 11 return inlets to meet the standard.
The drainpipes are too small and the engineers recommended checking them with closed circuit video.
Engineers say the electrical system has passed its useful life and poses a threat to kids who can access the panels.
Budge said, “We can’t meet the safety requirements and we don’t want to put any people at risk. So, it won’t be open.”
He went on to say the Cochise County health inspector let things slide at the pool for many years and now, the city has to bite the bullet and invest thousands of dollars to get it up and running.
“The county said you have to meet the requirements,” he said. "I think we can redo the pool and make it safe and functional. It will take a lot of work and will have to go out for bid. This is a six month or more, long term project.”
More rollout containers purchased
The council also approved the purchase of 200 96-gallon trash rollouts at a cost of $14,928. Gurney explained the new carts were needed to replace those damaged, for new accounts and for commercial rollouts of a tan color. There may be some left over that he will put aside for future use.
He said the used rollouts they bought from Sierra Vista were not holding up as well and these new containers are sturdier.
Amendment to zoning code tabled
Budge tabled the action item that would create limitations on how much land homes and other structures could cover on a parcel.
He wants to get advice on a caveat that would exclude Old Bisbee, where homes and outbuildings almost cover the entire parcel.