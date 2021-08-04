Tenth annual Altered Books show and auction ahead

BISBEE — The Altered Books Show and Auction sponsored by Friends of the Copper Queen Library has wowed art lovers and collectors with the creative works of artists and crafters made from old, unused books.
Now in the 10th year, FCQL will show the unique offerings online and people will be able to bid on items from 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, through 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, said Cathy Clifton, secretary of FCQL.
The Central School Project is again hosting the event and the artwork will be available for in-person viewing, though limited to 36 people at a time. Masks are required, noted Clifton. Those hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID–19 pandemic.
Clifton said, “When we realized that it still probably wouldn't be safe to have a live event in 2021, we decided to try the virtual auction route. We knew we probably wouldn’t make as much money for the library on a virtual event as we have on the live ones, but we feel that keeping up these traditional events that the community enjoys is important. It gives people something fun to look forward to and still raises badly needed funding for our library.”
FCQL used to get up to 100 entries, but this they are expecting fewer submissions due to the virtual format, Clifton said.
“Our early events were held at a smaller venue," she said. "When we moved to CSP we had more auction space and as the years went on, people began to understand and appreciate the medium more until it became a highly popular event.”
It was a banner year in 2019 with FCQL raising a little more than $8,000, said Clifton.
To access the artwork and place bids, visit the website at go.rallyup.com/altered-books-10.
All profits from the benefit support free books, media and programming at the Copper Queen Library, which was voted America’s Best Small Library in 2019. The library offers an array of free programming, much of it bilingual, in downtown Old Bisbee on Main Street and at the San Jose Annex on Melody Lane. FCQL also supports the popular Summer Reading Program, science, technology, engineering, art and math classes (STEAM), the Seed Library, Library of Things, Wi-Fi hot spots, Freewrite and the newly-introduced free Kanopy Streaming Service.
Artists should pick up an entry form at the library desk or at the entrance of CSP. Entries can be submitted to CSP between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.
For information, call the library at 520-432-4232.