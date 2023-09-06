BISBEE — It’s time to get your blues on in Bisbee as some of the best blues musicians come to town Saturday, Sept. 9, for the annual Easterseals Blake Foundation’s Blues in Bisbee Fest.
The foundation is a 501c3 organization serving infants, toddlers, children, youth, adults and families with an array of educational, therapeutic, vocational, residential, prevention and intervention services across 10 Southern Arizona counties, including Cochise.
The gates at the Warren Ballpark open at 11:30 a.m. and the first band takes the stage at noon.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $30 for students and seniors. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased onsite or online.
It is recommend you bring a blanket or lawn chair to set up anywhere that is not reserved. Tents will be allowed only in the designated area in the back of the ballpark.
No food and beverages are allowed in the event as they will be available onsite, but people can bring water.
Alcohol will be available for sale with a valid ID and people will receive an alcohol wristband at the ID booth prior to visiting the alcohol vendor. Tickets for alcoholic drinks will be sold at the ID booth as there will be no cash sales of alcoholic beverages.
Blues in Bisbee shirts will be available for sale at the merchandise table as well as tumblers and other event items. There will be some vintage Blues in Bisbee shirts. The bands will also sell merchandise.
As usual, there will be transportation provided thanks to the Bisbee Unified School District as shuttles will run throughout the day at specific locations and times to get festival goers to and from the event.
The lineup
This year’s lineup for the Bisbee Blues Fest includes the Cat Daddy Blues Band, which kicks off the day of music starting at noon. The Cat Daddy blues band won the 2022 regional blues challenge and represented the blues society of northwest Florida at the international blues challenge in Memphis in January.
At 1 p.m., Poppy Harpman & the Storm, a favorite in the American Southwest, will entertain with “shockingly powerful funky grooves” to wow the crowd. They were the headliner of Scottsdale’s Red, White & Blues Festival four times over the last decade to help raise money for injured servicemen returning from tours of duty.
Starting at 2:15 p.m. is Aaron McCall from Phoenix, a newcomer to the festival. He is a guitarist/singer/songwriter/arranger and the nephew of the late great blues and R&B legend Cash McCall.
“Music was present in my life from the beginning, starting with listening alongside my grandmother, as she played some of the best early R&B, from the ‘50s-’80s, as well as my mother playing the great jazz legends,” McCall notes on his website. “Early on, as I developed my own passion for music, at 8 years old, I wrote and recorded my first album, in the hip hop genre, at my cousin’s basement studio.”
The Sugar Thieves take the stage at 3:40 p.m. and offer “their sultry blues roots foundation, and powerhouse delta sound that will take you back in time. They also come equipped with a fresh new style, high–energy showmanship, and an original song list that brings music enthusiasts, of any age, to their feet.”
At 5:15 p.m. look for Ruben Moreno Zydeco, who began playing professionally at age 13 and quickly became a rising star. The Chicano-Creole from Houston was the winner of the 2012 Zydeco Music Award. He played rubboard with some of Zydeco’s greatest performers such as CJ Chennier, Leroy Thomas and Andre Thierry. “Drawing on his rich musical roots, he captures both the Louisiana and the Texas Zydeco sound, and brings a fresh new energy and vision to the Creole Zydeco he loves.”
The final performance will feature violin soloist Heather Hardy and her Lil Mama Hardy Band at 6:40. She was inducted into the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame in 2000. After moving to Tucson in 1990, Hardy joined the Sam Taylor Band as a featured violin soloist and a vocalist and in 1995 helped the band win the 1995 Arizona Blues Showdown. That was followed by taking second place in the International Blues Talent Competition in Memphis and a European tour.