BISBEE — Students attending Bisbee Unified School District will have to wait two more weeks to find out just exactly when school will be starting.
School is currently scheduled to start on July 28, but Superintendent Tom Woody, administration and faculty are wary of going back to a normal classroom setting with the continued increase of COVID-19 diagnoses within the county and state.
During the June 9 school board meeting, members Ann Littrell, Carol Loy, Scott Hall, Erin Rhodes and Brian Ott asked Woody to present three different plans for school reopening, one of which would include starting at a later date in August.
Woody said there is a state issue which needs to be cleared up considering funding. Right now, brick and mortar schools do not receive money for students who participate in online studies. This problem needs to be remedied by the state legislators, as some parents may not feel safe sending their children back to school, making online courses a necessity.
“It would be nice if the state legislators recognized that school districts need to be given flexibility,” he added.
He is not sure how maintaining social distancing would work in the common areas like the cafeterias.
“We can try to add an extra lunch period and try to control the movements of students, and make masks mandatory. We may have to provide them for the students,” Woody said.
He told the board members he did not see any problems with intermittent classroom cleaning.
Transportation, however, may be problematic as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends limiting the number of students on a bus to just 12 and having all students and drivers wear masks. This would require more buses, more drivers and possibly different school schedules.
“Transportation may be tricky,” he told them. “I’ve been reluctant to put out options due to all the unknowns. I can say, we will not be back to normal.”
Ott said, “These are exceptional times. The large districts need to pressure the legislature for funding.”
Hall, on the other hand, said, “I don’t care what other districts are doing. We should have three different, quantifiable plans. I want to see actual plans.”
Rhodes said parent input on the subject was essential, and the rest agreed.
Woody said a survey was being prepared to be sent to parents to gain their suggestions and concerns, and phone calls would be made as well.
Fall sports may also be canceled for Lowell Junior High and Bisbee High School, or they may have shortened schedules, Woody added.
Darin Giltner, BHS principal, said, “I would be surprised to see all the schools on schedule. I’m not at all optimistic we’ll see sports this fall.”
The plan is to have the surveys back and digested, as well as devise three optional plans for reopening the schools in time for a special meeting to be held June 23 at 5:45 p.m.
Mural projectThe Copper Queen Library’s San Jose Annex at the district administration facility is now decorated with a mural, but is not what Woody and the board members expected.
The idea was to have local volunteer artists sketch a story idea set in Bisbee, developed by the children enrolled in the summer reading program, and then they would then paint the mural.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library closed the annex and the main library to the public. “They have no immediate plans for the kids to come in and work on it,” Woody said. “The project was at a standstill.”
Litrell said, “I was disconcerted to find the mural up. From my point of view, it should have been a board decision.”
Loy agreed and noted art was “subjective.” She, too, was told the children would be providing the idea for the mural and would paint it as a project. “But, there was no student participation.”
Woody told them the artists did not communicate with the library about it and he was surprised to see it finished. “Volunteers are eager and things closing down contributed to the lack of communication. We may have to paint over some of what they did.”
STEM workshopThe board members agreed to lease space indoors and outdoors to the Bisbee Science Lab for a children and youth three week summer science, technology, engineering and mathematics workshop from July 6 to the 24.
Temperatures will be checked daily and the children will need to wear the provided masks, said Woody.
Hall was the only board member in opposition to the lease agreement.