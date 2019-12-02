BISBEE — Shop owners in Old Bisbee could not have asked for better weather, other than maybe a little less wind, for the Small Town Holiday shopping event on Saturday, which brings many visitors to town for the kickoff of the holidays in Bisbee.
While hundreds were hoofing it around Warren for the annual Bisbee Woman’s Club Home Tour, hundreds more filled sidewalks and stores and restaurants, which stayed open late, with folks looking to buy something special for that one hard-to-please person on their list.
In the afternoon, Alli Cagle, 9, was happy to give her mom, Crystal, the sides of her cheeks to adorn with Christmas holly and candy canes as her dad Chris watched. The Bisbee family enjoyed being in Old Bisbee for a few hours to help spread some Holiday Spirit. Crystal was there for a few hours to offer face painting.
The 11-year-old Cagle daughter, Skyla, was asked if she was enjoying the day. She replied with a nod of her head and, “Yeah!”
After the disastrous weather Friday, which caused the loss of power under heavy rain and winds, Maralyce Ferree, co-owner of the chic Pan Terra Gallery said she thought people were just happy to get out in the Old Town and walk around on Saturday.
“We had a good day,” she said. “People were shopping for themselves, but also for gifts for the holidays."
Across the street, Bisbee Soap and Sundry was also bustling with a steady stream of curious shoppers taking a whiff of this and inhaling the scent of that as they perused the many homemade products concocted by Mark and Amber Pierce. They estimated around 300 people came through the doors.
“We’re really happy with all the orders we got, as well as the purchases,” Mark said.
The Old Bisbee sidewalks were filled with couples smiling, children laughing and even one couple with their dog in a stroller, all peering through the storefront windows and oohing and aahing at all the things that make Bisbee Bisbee.
Farther up Main Street, Finders Keepers people came and went, checking the two floors of the eclectic, the contemporary and the treasures of days of long ago.
Co-owner Kathy Sowden said the store had a good day and saw an increase over past weeks.
As for the Best Dressed Window award for the business which put extra effort into window dressing, Gimme Shelter, the store run by Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter to benefit those critters with no homes, came away with first place from all who had voted in the contest.
Second place was Bisbee Books and Music and third place went to Gloria’s Jewelry and Gemstones. The contest was sponsored by Eliza Adams Real Estate and votes were cast at Bisbee Good Cakes.
Another chance to reduce that list, enjoy the many restaurants and cruise Main Street until 8 p.m. will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, for the Handcrafted Holiday Artwalk during the town’s Bisbee After Five.