BISBEE – Vultures, buzzards, whatever you want to call the world’s oldest roadkill cleanup crews, the often–maligned raptors were celebrated Saturday as a pre-spring sign of warmer days to come.
The Return of the Turkey Vultures festivities at the Bisbee Saturday Market in Vista Park brought dozens of curious “kids” of all ages face to face with a rather young Cathartes (turkey vulture), Illiger, under the care of vulture rehabilitation expert Craig Fischer with Liberty Wildlife of Phoenix.
Along with the easily identified red-headed turkey vulture, a black vulture under the care of Anne Peyton, also with Liberty Wildlife, was on display.
Both birds came to Liberty via wildlife rehabilitation requests. The people at Liberty do what they can to provide a decent life for birds on the mend that can be returned to the wild, as well as birds that may not make it back out.
The turkey vulture had an injury resulting in a wing defect that would not permit him to soar high or partake in the arial show of his mates, said Fischer. So, he became a teaching tool, like many of the raptors who found a home at Liberty Wildlife.
The Liberty staff is committed to nurturing the birds and training them to get used to crowds for the live and up–close encounters. They provide rehabilitation, environmental education and conservation services and travel throughout the state.
Through such educational opportunities, Fischer and Peyton share their love of the birds and familiarize adults and children with the importance of the birds’ place in the scheme of life.
Of course, vultures need to have a diet similar to what they would have in the wild. And, yes, some people do bring in roadkill for them, but they also receive donations from Arizona Game and Fish and hunters emptying out their freezers.
They can be observed throughout the county taking advantage of the critters that meet their fate under the wheels of travelers. They see carrion by soaring over open or partly wooded country, or watching the ground and the actions of other scavengers. They also use odor to find meals and unlike other birds, they have a well–developed sense of smell. Vultures eat decaying flesh, and for that nature has given them especially acidic stomach fluids to not only break down the rancid meat but also to protect them from many food spoilage illnesses.
While folks enjoyed the conversations with the trainers, others with children were working steadily on their vulture wings for the parade. Volunteers made cardboard cutouts of wings for the kids to paint and decorate with black and white feathers.
The Return of the Turkey Vultures celebration and parade after two years of COVID-19 pandemic problems provided welcome relief to get out and have some fun on a beautiful, sunny morning.
While Bisbee may have the only such celebration in Arizona, it should be noted there is one other town where folks celebrate the return of the vultures. That is in Hinckley, Ohio, every March 15. Hinckley began the event in 1957 and someone even wrote a song about it: “When the buzzards return to Hinkley, Ohio.”
C’mon, Bisbee. You need a song.