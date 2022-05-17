BISBEE — An enjoyable evening in Naco, Sonora, turned sour for three friends after they were not allowed to return to the United States via the port of entry.
The trio — Jay Allen, Maria Canale and Christiane Lippmann — had gotten dinner and drinks at a nearby "asadero," or barbecue-style eatery, just a block and a half from the Naco Port of Entry the night of May 7. It was a Saturday night, a time when the sidewalks and the main street in tiny Naco come alive with pedestrians and motorists out on the town.
Even though they were reveling in the sights and sounds, Allen, an experienced Mexico traveler and Bisbee native, told his two friends they had to get back to the port of entry before it closed at 10 p.m. so they could walk back to their vehicle parked in front of the Gay 90's bar in Naco, Arizona.
In June 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials published an advisory that the Naco Port of Entry would have set hours following the COVID-19 travel restrictions: "In response to the 'essential only' travel restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic the Port of Naco has been operating under modified hours. Once travel restrictions are lifted, the port will remain operating from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Travelers wishing to cross into the United States after 10:00 p.m. may use the Port of Raul H. Castro, Douglas, Arizona, located just east of the Port of Naco."
The advisory also states: "The new permanent hours are based upon current and historical vehicle and pedestrian crossing data. Travelers should plan ahead and adjust their travel according to the new set hours of operation."
The three crossed an outdoor corridor leading toward the U.S. port of entry and were stopped by an agent with CBP's Office of Field Operations. The latter are the agents who run the ports of entry for CBP.
Allen said it was about 9:50 p.m. The agent told them they could not come through.
Allen, Canale and Lippmann each looked at their watches and cell phones. It was not 10 p.m. Yet metal bars had gone up where there were none hours before, preventing them from crossing into the U.S.
"For about four seconds, I didn't know what to think," Allen said. "I said, 'where is the opening to the border?' And then we realized that they had shut the gate and we couldn't get through.
"It was so bizarre. But when reality set in, we realized we had been shut out of the United States."
The three friends showed the female agent their watches and phones and repeatedly asked her to let them in.
Then they demanded that she call a supervisor.
"It took a while before the supervisor came out, but we weren't going away," Allen said.
Another female agent reported to the gate and also refused them entry, Allen said. They claimed the agent was rude and dismissive. When the supervisor appeared, he told Allen the first agent had not called him over the intercom until two minutes before 10.
The three friends said the supervisor conceded that it was not yet 10 p.m., but that they had "procedures" to take care of and that if they wanted to come back to the U.S., they could do so via the ports of entry at either Douglas or Nogales. According to CBP's website, the Douglas port of entry is open 24 hours, and one of two ports of entry in Nogales is also.
John Mennell, a spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Tucson, said Tuesday the incident is being investigated.
" ... the port is open until 10 p.m.," Mennell said in an email.
After Allen, Canale and Lippmann gave up arguing with the Office of Field Operation agents, it was past 10 p.m. and the dejected trio walked back into Naco. There were no taxis running along the main thoroughfare and the Saturday night festivities were starting to quiet down.
The friends had two choices — stay in a Naco motel until early morning (the gate would open at 6 a.m.) or try and find someone who would drive them to Agua Prieta, about an hour east of Naco, on a dark, rural road.
"I didn't think my two friends wanted to stay in a motel," Allen said.
The women, both of whom were visiting Bisbee, agreed. They had been to Naco before, but were not sure about spending the night there.
Allen said his first thought was to make sure someone could pick them up in Douglas once they arrived in Agua Prieta and crossed the border there. He called a close friend in Bisbee, waking her up, and she agreed she would drive to Douglas to pick them up.
Then came the task of finding someone to drive them to Agua Prieta at almost 11 p.m. The trio came upon two young men sitting on some steps outside a building. Allen asked them if they spoke English and one of the men said he did.
"We told them our scenario and he agreed to drive us to AP," Allen said. "I offered him $50 and he said that was too much money."
The stranger, who had just gotten off work at a Sushi cafe in Naco, told Allen and the two women that the car he had with him belonged to his mother and that he would have to drive home to retrieve his own vehicle. About an hour later, he returned with a friend and Allen, Canale and Lippmann piled into the back seat of the man's car.
The stranger drove slowly along the remote roadway to Agua Prieta, Allen said, chattering in English the entire way.
"We were very blessed to meet the right kind of a person at the right time," Allen said. "It was just up to the gods that we could find a ride."
The man drove them to the Douglas Port of Entry. Allen paid him, they said their goodbyes and the man took off.
"Once we got to the port of entry, we got through very quickly, no problem," Allen said.
Lippmann said the entire ordeal left her reeling. A native of East Germany who lives in Paris, Lippmann said not being able to cross back into the U.S. dredged up memories of her youth.
She said she pressed her face up against the steel fence in Naco and felt helpless.
"You just see this wall there and people on the other side saying that they don't care," she said. "We had just had a fantastic evening and we said, 'We'd better get back.' "
Canale, who lives in Phoenix, said the episode left her reflecting the following day.
"I thought about if she (Lippmann) and I had been by ourselves, what would we have done? It's late at night and there are no taxis."
She said that for the first time she could put herself in the shoes of individuals who try to leave their countries and face countless struggles and danger.
"I really for the first time felt what it might be like to be a Mexican-American trying to come over and to be put out of your own country," Canale said.
There were also trepidations about climbing into the car of a complete stranger.
"We found this great guy," she said. "But you know the stories you hear ... "
The trio said they wanted to tell their story because they hoped the same thing does not happen to anyone else out in Naco for a night of entertainment. Allen says he is always treated with respect by agents at the ports of entry and that this particular incident was isolated.
"You don't close before 10 p.m. if your sign says you close at 10," Allen said. "You have to give people a chance to get back into their own country. This was a circumstance that we were completely blindsided by."