BISBEE — A trial date was set in a traffic homicide case on Monday after the prosecution vigorously opposed the defense attorney's request for yet another continuance in the case, which is almost a year old.
Defense attorney Rodrigo Andrade wanted to set a trial date for spring 2022, claiming in court that he is still waiting for a crash reconstruction expert in the case against Adam Shane Brown.
The 24-year old Brown has been charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of endangerment after investigators said he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone on Highway 80, colliding head on into a Toyota Prius being driven by Benjamin Saffer in the opposite lane.
The impact, which happened just north of the Mule Pass Tunnel, prompted the Prius to flip over several times, investigators said. Saffer's fiancé Suzanne Walsh, a passenger in the front seat, was able to crawl out of the car and drag Saffer out. Walsh, a physical therapist, told the Herald/Review that she performed CPR and attempted to revive Saffer, but could not. He died at the scene.
At the time, Brown was driving a work truck and was employed as a welder by a construction company that was working on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. He has been out on bond for months.
A frustrated Lori Zucco, the deputy Cochise County State Attorney prosecuting the case, told Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal Monday morning that Andrade has been stalling because the case is not a priority for him.
Andrade asked for another continuance in the case in April, saying then that he was waiting for a report from state traffic investigators.
"This case has been pending since last August. It's a homicide," Zucco said angrily. "I don't know what the hangup is ... There seems to be a lack of priority.
"I believe the victim has a right to a speedy trial," Zucco added. "Perhaps it's because the defendant is out of custody."
Andrade told the judge that he had emailed three different reconstruction experts and had not received replies. He also listed other cases he is working on where the offenses carry "serious charges."
That infuriated Zucco even more.
"This is a homicide," she repeated. "Is your other person dead? Is that a homicide? I doubt it."
Both Zucco and Attorney Chris Russell — who is representing Walsh in a civil case against Brown — told the judge that there are several reconstruction experts between Cochise and Pima counties who could weigh in on the case.
Zucco also requested that Cardinal require Andrade to at least consider having a settlement conference in the case in order to avoid a trial. Zucco said she had contacted Andrade requesting that they try to resolve the matter, but never heard back.
Andrade said he had not replied because he was waiting to hear from a reconstruction expert.
A trial date has been set for Nov. 2. Cardinal also set a pretrial conference for October.