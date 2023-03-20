The trial for a suspected serial rapist who is also a retired Border Patrol agent will likely take place in Maricopa County, a prosecutor said.

In a brief hearing in Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom Monday, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said a trial date has already been slated for defendant John Daly in Maricopa on the three rape cases he has lodged against him there. 

