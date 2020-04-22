BISBEE — The two sales tax increase proposals have again been postponed by the Bisbee Mayor and City Council and only one may make it to the November ballot for voters to decide on.
A one percent sales tax used exclusively for streets and infrastructure will be sunsetting in 2023. The idea was to make the tax permanent to continue addressing the city’s pavement, drainage and retaining wall problems.
However, after some discussion and in light of the tough times ahead as the COVID-19 virus shutdown continues, the council decided to delay the request, possibly until 2022, the next general election.
Councilwoman Anna Cline said, “Maybe this is not a good time to do this. We have time.”
One of the reasons to move ahead with voter approval for the permanent tax was to ensure the measure would be on the ballot in plenty of time before the sunset date, noted city manager Theresa Coleman. A bed tax increase to market the city as an overnight destination did sunset, and the city lost the revenue and the ability to continue the campaign strategy. She did not want a repeat with the streets and infrastructure tax.
Mayor David Smith cautioned Cline and councilmembers Joan Hansen, Leslie Johns, Bill Higgins and Louis Pawlik about delaying the measure and pointed to the state legislature, which sets policy for when such a measure can be placed on the ballot.
Pawlik said constituents liked the streets tax because they could see their money being put to good use. He agreed with Cline and said, “I think the timing is bad.” However, he added, “I don’t like it as a permanent tax. We could ask to extend it for eight to 10 years.”
As for a new one percent permanent increase in sales tax to be used for undefined “essential services,” it was also postponed until the council finishes the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget process. The new tax could provide an additional $240,000 a year for the city.
Smith and the council agreed to hold off on moving forward with it until they had an idea of what the new budget would be. Work sessions on the budget begin next Monday, April 27, and are scheduled through Thursday, April 30.
Farmers Market contract approved
Though closed for the time being due to the virus, the Bisbee Farmers Market could open in May as the council approved the annual contract, though with stipulations of entry and exit limitations, social distancing and maintaining a high level of monitoring to ensure the safety of shoppers.
Coleman explained she has been talking with Farmers Market organizer Laura Smith about having all shoppers enter and exit from the north and limit the number of people to 24 at one time. The tables would be distanced from each other and a hand washing station will be provided for customers. All vendors will wear masks and gloves and must frequently sanitize surfaces.
In response to requests by a few to drop all fees for the park permits, Mayor Smith pointed out the city already reduced the fees to $682 a year which includes a $50 refundable deposit. The fees do not cover the true cost of power, water and park maintenance.
He also wanted a clause which would prevent anyone from giving away or selling puppies or kittens at the Farmers Market.
“We have an animal problem there,” he said. “There should be no animals sold or given away unless it is by a recognized rescue group and all animals should be spayed or neutered.”
The council members agreed and approved the annual contract.
The reopening date of the Farmers Market will depend on the status of the COVID-19 virus in the state, Smith said. “If the peak hits and the numbers go down, it could open. If the numbers increase, it may have to be postponed.”