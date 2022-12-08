Adam Brown

Adam Shane Brown

A two-year-old manslaughter case beset with several delays, including the defendant's rejection of a plea offer and two attorneys assigned to his case, will go to a new judge who's expected to set a trial date.

The judge who has been handling the case of Adam Shane Brown since charges were leveled against him in 2020 is retiring at the end of the month, and the case will go into its third year as a new jurist takes over and a trial date is scheduled.

