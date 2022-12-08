A two-year-old manslaughter case beset with several delays, including the defendant's rejection of a plea offer and two attorneys assigned to his case, will go to a new judge who's expected to set a trial date.
The judge who has been handling the case of Adam Shane Brown since charges were leveled against him in 2020 is retiring at the end of the month, and the case will go into its third year as a new jurist takes over and a trial date is scheduled.
Brown is charged with killing Ben Saffer the morning of Aug. 14, 2020, after investigators said the defendant slammed his work truck into Saffer’s Toyota Prius on State Route 80. Brown passed the vehicle in front of his in a no-passing zone and struck Saffer’s car head on, police said. Authorities said Brown also slammed in to a Border Patrol agent. He is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Saffer and his fiancee, Suzanne Walsh, were headed to Sierra Vista and Brown was driving toward Bisbee, investigators said. Walsh was in the passenger seat and she crawled out from under the wreckage after the Toyota flipped over several times. She later told the Herald/Review she tried to resuscitate Saffer to no avail.
At the time Brown was employed as a welder by a company that was constructing the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Court documents show he was late for work and was rushing. He has been out on bond for several months.
At a hearing last Monday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal's courtroom, she said the case could be assigned to Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
The two attorneys in the case, Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco and defense attorney Scott Eckstein — Brown's third lawyer — have until Dec. 23 to object to Dickerson getting the case. Zucco said she has no problem with Dickerson taking over the matter.
The case also could be assigned to Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon, Zucco said.
If Eckstein is on board with Dickerson handling the case, then a hearing would be scheduled for Jan. 9 and the trial date will be set, Zucco said.
The case has been slow moving because Brown didn’t like the initial attorney assigned to his case in late 2020 and asked for a new one. When Cardinal learned Brown earned a decent salary, she ordered him to hire his own lawyer.
Brown then said he lost his job and claimed he had an illness and needed surgery. He was unable to hire a private attorney and Charles Kendall was assigned to the case.
A settlement conference took place in March, but Brown refused to accept the plea agreement offered by Zucco.
Brown also failed to appear at another proceeding earlier this year, claiming he had been in an accident. Zucco complained that his absence was yet another pretext for delaying the case. Kendall confirmed his client had struck a javelina with his vehicle.
