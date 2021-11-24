An undocumented Mexican native convicted of dismembering a body several years ago in Chicago, was arrested near Naco last week after authorities questioned him and found he had entered the United States illegally, a federal complaint shows.
Salvador Gutierrez-Vargas, 64, was arrested on Nov. 17 by Border Patrol agents from the Brian A. Terry Station near Bisbee. According to the complaint, Gutierrez had been deported from Brownsville, Texas on Oct. 22, and he re-entered the country illegally last week.
Based on published reports, Gutierrez, who worked as a busboy at a Chicago eatery, was convicted of dismembering a human body and of concealing the death, records show. The incident, which included Gutierrez's daughter and her boyfriend at the time, occurred in May 2013.
According to reporting by the Chicago Tribune in October 2013, Gutierrez had arrived at his residence one afternoon in May to find the victim — identified as Jose Reyes — dead on a bed. He had been stabbed several times. Gutierrez's daughter Daisy Gutierrez, had dated the victim, but both she and her current boyfriend Milton Miranda, wanted him gone.
Investigators said Miranda killed Reyes and when Gutierrez got home, Miranda enlisted the older man's help in disposing of the body, reports show. Miranda dismembered the corpse and both Gutierrez and Daisy Gutierrez helped him bury the body parts in Gutierrez's back yard, investigators said.
Chicago police were tipped off about the buried remains about five months after the murder occurred and both Gutierrez and his daughter admitted their involvement in the incident, reports show.
Gutierrez was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison. His daughter Daisy Gutierrez was sentenced to 16 years. Illinois Department of Corrections records show Daisy Gutierrez was placed on parole in 2016. But there is no information regarding her father's prison term.
The U.S. Marshal's Service in Tucson told the Herald/Review on Wednesday that Gutierrez is currently in custody at the Central Arizona Detention Center in Florence. His initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Tucson was on Nov. 19. There was no further information on his bond, or when his next hearing is scheduled.