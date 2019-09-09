BISBEE — If you've always wanted to know more about the federal agency that protects and patrols the border, among other duties, this is your chance.
The Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station in Bisbee will host a Citizens Academy in October that will give participants an in-depth look into the world of the men and women in green known as the U.S. Border Patrol and the agency they serve under, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The sessions, which will run every Tuesday from Oct. 15 through Nov. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will include classes, demonstrations, scenarios and discussions regarding border security, as well as a clearer understanding of U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations and the methods Border Patrol agents use daily.
Those selected for the Citizens Academy will also learn more about the laws Border Patrol agents must know before they graduate from the Border Patrol Academy and how those laws are enforced. The academy is free for those selected.
Don't delay, though. The Citizens Academy is not an annual event. Those interested in attending have until Sept. 27 to apply. Applications are currently being taken by phone and only 12 slots are available, said Border Patrol Community Liaison Sean Ludden. Applicants will be required to give their social security and driver's license numbers, and possibly other information. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
If interested, call Ludden at 520-307-0892.