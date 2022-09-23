top story UPDATE: Job supervisor shot to death at former Bisbee High By Lyda Longa lyda.longa@myheraldreview.com Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gistinger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BISBEE — A man was shot to death at the old high school in Bisbee on Clawson Avenue, police said Thursday.The shooter was arrested at the scene just after 1 p.m., said Bisbee Police Chief Tim Cox.The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Mathew Gistinger of Sierra Vista, said the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.Gistinger was booked into the Cochise County Jail, charged with first-degree murder, endangerment/aggravated assault and several weapons offenses.The victim was job supervisor Brent Roosevelt Hester, according to a statement from Michael Stefaun of Satori Builders and Joseph Lewis of Old Bisbee High School LLC.Hester was taken to Bisbee Copper Queen Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries.The high school is undergoing remodeling and is being turned into apartments. Hester was working at the site.Gistinger was formerly employed at the site, Stefaun and Lewis said.Cox said the matter is under investigation.This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tim Cox Bisbee Police Criminal Law Police Chief High School Shooter Victim Music Building Industry Name Mathew Gistinger Cochise County Crime Suspect Jail Brent Roosevelt Hester Bisbee High School Llc Law Michael Stefaun Joseph Lewis