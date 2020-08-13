HEREFORD — Seconds after Don Dunno went down on the asphalt after his road bike was struck by a motorist, he couldn’t believe that the person who had just hit him was driving away.
As the 68-year-old veteran cyclist moved slowly, within with pain, other motorists began stopping to render aid where he was knocked down at Highway 90 and Colonia de Salud.
“I was just wondering if the person was going to stop,” Dunno said at his Hereford residence last week. “She had just hit me.”
But Sierra Vista Police said 37-year-old Mayra Munoz just kept driving.
According to Munoz herself, who spoke to the Herald /Review a few weeks ago, she had no idea she had struck a person on a bicycle.
Dunno, who started cycling in 2004, suffered road rash, several cuts and bruises and a broken pelvis. At his residence last Thursday, he was still walking with a cane. He said he’s doing a lot better now, but went through a painful period where it was hard to sit down because of his pelvis and other inconveniences. He also had a walker and crutches.
He’s not sure when, or if, he’ll be able to get back on his beloved blue Trek road bike. His wife Gwen hopes he doesn’t.
According to Sierra Vista Police, Munoz struck Dunno the morning of July 9 at Colonia de Salud and Highway 90, and drove away from the scene.
Munoz ended up being confronted by Bisbee Police after Sierra Vista authorities called ahead to alert them that a car fitting the description of Munoz’s 2015 Chevy had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and was traveling in their direction.
Munoz was heading east to her former workplace at the courthouse when she was pulled over by two Bisbee officers on State Route 80, just west of the entrance to the Mule Pass Tunnel, Munoz said and records show.
Based on a her account as well as a report released by Bisbee Police two weeks ago, the stop did not go smoothly.
The officers claim Munoz kicked them in the abdomen “numerous times.” Munoz said they tried to yank her out of the car by her wrists through the open window.
Before the scuffle erupted, officers said they asked Munoz to step outside the car and she refused. Munoz said she refused because she was scared and she had no idea why they had stopped her.
Before arriving in Bisbee that morning, Munoz, who lives in Sierra Vista, left her house and turned left onto Colonia De Salud. She reached Highway 90 and turned right in order to head east toward Bisbee.
Dunno, on his regular trek around the city, also was headed east toward Canyon Vista Medical Center, where he normally rides around the rear of the facility. He was on Highway 90 and said he knew the motorist at Colonia de Salud had the red light.
“the light was red and I assumed she was going to stop,” Dunno said.
Munoz, meanwhile, said she looked to her left as she was about to make the right turn onto Highway 90 from Colonia de Salud and said she though she was clear to go ahead.
That’s when she and Dunno collided. He made a motion with his hands showing that at the moment of impact, he and his bike separated from Munoz and her car.
Munoz told the Herald/Review that she heard something bang into her driver’s side mirror and it startled her.
She said she looked in the rearview mirror to see if anything hit her vehicle, but saw nothing. She opened the driver’s side window to straighten her driver’s side mirror and said she saw nothing on the road. She did notice a dent on the rear driver’s side door and called her husband as she continued driving.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt said Munoz struck a cyclist at the crosswalk at Avenida de Salud and Highway 90. Borgstadt said the cyclist was riding east on 90 and was crossing the crosswalk. When Munoz turned right to head east, she hit him.
“He was in the process of crossing,” Borgstadt said. “She is required by law to stop and make sure she didn’t hit something, especially a person or an animal.
“She didn’t do that, she kept going. She was cited for a misdemeanor, but because the bicyclist was injured, the case has been sent to the county attorney.”
Cochise County Superior Court officials said last week that Munoz was fired from her job at the courthouse on Aug. 7. Judicial Human Resources Director Tracey Romero said she could not discuss the case because it’s a personnel matter.
But notices given to Munoz by her supervisors at the Clerk of the Superior Court where Munoz worked as a court specialist, show that court officials said she violated several tenets of the Judicial Merit System of the Superior Court of Arizona.
Dunno said he was sorry to hear that Munoz lost her job.
“Her husband called me and put her on the phone,” Dunno said. “She was very apologetic. They offered to fix my bike.”
While Dunno said he does not wish any ill on Munoz or her family, he and his wife both said they would like to see her penalized somehow.
“I’m not a vindictive person, but there should be some sort of punishment,” Dunno said. “Maybe a suspended license, or something to remind her to drive more carefully.
“She apparently didn’t see me,” Dunno added. “But I sure saw her.”