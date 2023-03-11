BISBEE — Many, many folks turned out for the fifth annual Return of the Turkey Vultures, one of the city’s most fun events for all those young and young at heart in Vista Park Saturday morning.

Liberty Wildlife’s Anne Peyton and Craig Fischer brought two of their rehabilitated turkey vultures for an up-close view of a 15-year-old black turkey vulture and a 6-year-old brown turkey vulture which they have rescued and now care for at their shelter.

