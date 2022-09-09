Warren may be site of new holiday celebration

Maya Jasmine Douglas passed away at the age of 6 in 2008 and her family placed a plaque on a tree to honor her short life. She is a catalyst for a new holiday celebration "Christmas on the Vista."

 Submitted

BISBEE — A new holiday event may be in the future as a few people hope to hold a holiday celebration at Vista Park in Warren with an anticipated date of Saturday, Dec. 10.

Heather Glenn and Rachael Allee are testing the waters to see how much community support can be mustered to light up Vista Park and the Warren community.

