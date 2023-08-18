BISBEE — During the Bisbee City Council work session Aug. 15, the mayor and council discussed the continuation of the contract with Jacobs, which has been providing services for the San Jose Wastewater Treatment Plant for the past five years.
When run by the city, a number of serious problems arose and a number of Arizona Department of Environmental Quality violations were filed against the city. Employee problems led to the former mayor and council and former city manager to look to an experienced company to get the plant in shape. In an emergency meeting, the contract to manage the plant was awarded to Jacobs, the lowest bidder.
Back then, one of the issues residents had with the Jacobs contract was it did not have a termination clause.
City Attorney Joe Estes said the city could renegotiate with Jacobs and include a clause that would leave the city with a way out if the service fell flat.
Mayor Ken Budge said he was against contracting with Jacobs back then because of the “unknowns. But, they have proved themselves.”
Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline commented on the difference between the city’s previous management and Jacobs, and said they saw marked improvements when Jacobs took over.
Johns said, “ADEQ was down here all the time. We had a lot of turnover at the plant. It was really kind of loosey, goosey. But, since Jacobs took over, we haven’t had any issues.”
City Manager Steve Pauken reminded the council the plant’s equipment is 17 years old and it takes a company experienced with older plants to know how to work on them.
When Councilmember Mel Sowid suggested going out for bid again to find a management company, Estes explained going out for bid was not like calling up contractors to get estimates. It is a formal process that would take time and could result in Jacobs deciding not to continue the contract with the city.
Estes and Pauken will work in the amendments and present the new contract to the council in a future meeting.
Budge, Johns, Cline, Sowid, Giacomino and Councilwoman Juanetta Hill also spent time discussing a probable rate hike due to rising costs.
They were concerned with the impact the increase would have on some residents with limited income, but Pauken and Budge said the increase was needed.
If the money collected does not equal the expenses of running the plant, the city will have to dip into reserve funds. Those funds are used to replace old equipment and machinery. If the city had to replace a major component at the plant, it may have problems coming up with the money.
Budge said, “We have to keep our heads above water. All my rates are going up.”
He reluctantly proposed a 3% rate increase, which would add $1.42 to the average residential bill. Those residents in the city’s low income program and discounted program would see a modest increase.
Pauken reminded them of his concerns during budget talks earlier in the year when he warned them of the problem.
To adopt new rates, the city will be required to hold a public hearing on the rate increase 60 days prior to the increase taking effect and post the new rates on the city’s website.
