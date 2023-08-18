BISBEE — During the Bisbee City Council work session Aug. 15, the mayor and council discussed the continuation of the contract with Jacobs, which has been providing services for the San Jose Wastewater Treatment Plant for the past five years.

When run by the city, a number of serious problems arose and a number of Arizona Department of Environmental Quality violations were filed against the city. Employee problems led to the former mayor and council and former city manager to look to an experienced company to get the plant in shape. In an emergency meeting, the contract to manage the plant was awarded to Jacobs, the lowest bidder.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?