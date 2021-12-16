BISBEE — Since 2004, water conservation was focused mainly on the Sierra Vista Subwatershed aquifer to help protect the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and the further existence of Fort Huachuca.
One of the conservation efforts used at the time was to entice people to replace old, water guzzling commodes with new, low water use ones. All a resident had to do was show up with the store receipt and proof of the destroyed commodes or the receipt from one of the transfer stations and the county would give up to $100 each for the change-out for up to two commodes for residents living within the subwatershed.
Now, the commode rebate program is extended throughout the county as the county Board of Supervisors approved the expansion during Tuesday’s meeting.
Residents need to submit completed applications, along with an original unaltered sales receipt or service invoice for installed toilet(s) and verified applications stamped by a Solid Waste Transfer Station attendant that the old toilets were to guarantee the rebate amount, according to the documentation provided.
Rebates are subject to budget availability of program funding and the installations must be located in a Cochise County residential property outside of the city limits of Sierra Vista as the city now has its own rebate program. Businesses and manufactured homes are not eligible for rebate.
Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd acknowledged the desire to bring water conservation to the rest of the county in the past. They represent the Sulphur Springs Valley residents and two aquifers — the Willcox Basin and the Douglas Basin, which are in decline — and would benefit from conservation efforts.
With funding for the renovation of the current Port of Entry in Douglas and construction for a second commercial port approved at the federal level, the city of Douglas and the county joined in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pursue grants or loans to extend the city’s wastewater and water lines to the James Ranch Road location.
“The MOU defines the city's and County's roles in the pursuit of funding opportunities, and responsibilities regarding the design, planning and construction of the water and wastewater utilities,” said Sharon Gilman, associate county administrator. “This is important in order to ensure proper coordination of the project both now and in the future. Though construction of the commercial port of entry is funded by the federal government, the water and wastewater utilities will be operated and maintained by the City of Douglas.”
Supervisors English, Judd and Tom Crosby also approved a $64,729 grant funded epidemiologist position to help curb overdoses of opioids and suicides.
“We agreed to facilitate two separate fatality review boards for overdose fatalities and suicide fatalities,” said Suzanne Hagle, director of prevention services for Cochise health and Social Services (CHSS). “The purpose of adding this new fully grant funded epidemiologist position is to compile case summaries for each case from medical, dental and behavioral health records, convene two separate fatality review teams and provide prevention recommendations.”
They also approved the new reproductive health clinic fees and sliding fee scale, effective upon passage of the resolution.
Belinda Gonzales, coordinator of the maternal child program stated, “Currently, we can only provide reproductive health services to individuals whose income level is at 150% or below the federal poverty level. In order to open up our reproductive health services to our entire community in Cochise County, particularly those that make above 150% of the federal poverty level, our funding source requires a sliding fee scale to be in place.”
The collected fees will allow CHSS to expand its services and the number of clients it reaches.
Agendas of the Supervisors and videos of the meeting are available on the county’s website at: https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=26244&mt=ALL&get_month=12&get_year=2021&dsp=ag&seq=2257.