BISBEE — The weekend of April 22, another uniquely Bisbee event has been added to make the Earth Day celebration and Alice in Bisbeeland even more fun as "Weird Wild West" van camping visitors descend on the town.
Organizer Josiah Q. Roe, with Granite & Light, LLC, which specializes in outdoor adventure and traveler experiences, stated, “I first heard about Bisbee when I was working on a project on behalf of Visit Tucson, and the head of marketing there told me I should check it out.
“As I drove into town in my 1982 Vanagon, I saw the Jonquil Motel and it had this classic, road-trip vibe and I met the owner, Eva Rupert, outside and we immediately hit it off and she offered to let me park in their epic back area. I was only supposed to stay for a week, and then I ended up staying for three, as the Sidepony music festival was the following weekend, at which point I fell in love with the town.
“Since then, I've been back several times and stayed for a month or two, as it's a perfect place to ‘vanlife.’ You can boondock out in some epic public land and then come into town and book a night or two at one of the many hotels.”
The goal is meant to introduce people to “awesome places” they may not know about, but are “perfect to visit” in camping vans and converted school buses, called skoolies,” he said.
He thought it would be “cool to do a gathering that was really integrated throughout the town, showcasing various business and venues, and all that makes Bisbee weird and wild, and that's how the event was born.”
First come, first served camping areas have been established throughout Old Bisbee and one in Warren, for a total of 120 spaces. The $25 ticket/donation guarantees a spot at one of the select campgrounds. If a person misses out on those spaces, there are many parking, lodging and camping spots in the area.
Converted school buses and vehicles over 20 feet long will have to use space at the Convention Center on Main Street in Old Bisbee.
These campsite spaces are not large, but there is room for awnings and chairs. Organizers have arranged for portable latrines at the Convention Center Lot, Jonquil Motel (Center Camp) and The Catholic Church
Refunds will be issued via Venmo or PayPal upon request, or you can choose to donate the $25 to help defer some of the costs of the event.
Currently, 55 people have registered their vehicles for the weekend.
“This is an event that is woven throughout the town of Bisbee,” noted Roe. “Please be respectful and follow the golden rule: treat others how you would like to be treated.”
If a person cannot make it after registering, they have the option of a refund via Venmo or PayPal or they can donate the $25 fee to help defer some of the costs of the event.
For more information, visit: https://www.weirdwildwest.net/.