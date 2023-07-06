SIERRA VISTA — One of the most iconic and challenging foot race events in the country — with a 4.5-mile course crisscrossing century-old staircases and streets in the historic mining town of Old Bisbee — has been purchased by Wick Communications from Bisbee Vogue Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

The family-owned media company, whose flagship newspaper is the Sierra Vista Herald/Review, owns more than two dozen newspapers in 13 states along with dozens of specialty publications, websites and other digital media. It will take over operating the Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb next year.

