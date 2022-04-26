BISBEE — The third fire in as many weeks threatened the historic district of Old Bisbee Tuesday as a blaze along Juniper Flats outside city limits continued to spread.
Residents up Juniper Flats were evacuated Monday night as firefighters tried to keep the fire that burned 60 acres as of Tuesday afternoon from spreading into town.
The evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started Monday around 9:30 p.m., and its course led to the evacuation of residents on Locklin Avenue, and a warning was issued for Wood Canyon and Starr Avenue residents to be ready to evacuate, according to City Manager Steve Pauken.
A shelter was set up at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish by the Red Cross for the estimated 15 people evacuated from Locklin Avenue Monday night. Another 30 residences on Wood Canyon were placed on standby.
Bisbee firefighters were joined by state wildfire crews around 11 p.m. Monday night, said Bisbee firefighter spokesperson Robert Cline.
A total of 50 homes were under evacuation orders or alert to evacuate, Cline added.
A helicopter was used for water drops and now is establishing GPS points to put crews where they need to be.
Local fire departments, Bureau of Land Management, Cochise County Emergency Management, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire. Southeastern Arizona Type 3 Incident Management Team took over fire at Tuesday, according to the AzDFFM.
The fire is human caused, says AzDFFM, and is under investigation.
No homes have been lost, and so far there are no injuries reported, Cline said.
Bisbee firefighters are standing down from the fire that remains on state land, but they are on call if the fire threatens the homes on Locklin and Wood Canyon.
Law enforcement made in–person notifications to residents on Juniper Flats who were in the designated evacuation zone, according to updates provided by Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Pauken said he was notified by the Locklin Fire Command “the fire is currently holding its position near the ridge. Winds are cooperating right now.
“A fresh hot shot crew arrived Tuesday morning and two more are expected soon. They will be working on cutting fire breaks during the day. The forward progress has been stopped for now, but we are expecting high winds today.”
According to the National Weather Service, 13 to 15 mile per hour winds were expected for Tuesday and will intensify on Wednesday to 20 to 25 miles per hour.
No roads were closed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officials advised that people avoid the area.
A fire in the Saginaw neighborhood on April 22 burned three homes, two outbuildings and three vehicles.
Earlier in the month, a fire on Freeport McMoRan Inc. land was held to the west side of State Route 80 and prevented from reaching any homes.
Follow the Cochise County Sheriff’s Facebook page or the Cochise County Facebook page for information at https://www.facebook.com/CochiseSO /or https://www.facebook.com/CochiseCountyAZ.
Information can be obtained at BLM websites at: https://www.facebook.com/BLMArizona and at: https://twitter.com/BLMAZFire.