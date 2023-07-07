On June 5, Natalie Rene Carlson was arrested for first-degree premeditated murder after shooting a woman inside her home. Carlson is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Bisbee police were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. on June 5 for a reported shooting. Police records show Carlson shot a woman while she slept using a rifle she found inside the home. The male homeowner told police he was able to wrestle the gun away from Carlson as she fled the home.
Carlson shot the woman in the leg and the foot. The responding officers said the woman was missing most of the heel on her right foot. She was sent to Tucson for medical care.
After shooting the woman, Carlson fled the home and barricaded herself inside another nearby home that was unlocked, locking the homeowner outside. She was taken into custody around 4 a.m.
The woman Carlson shot said she and the homeowner had known Carlson for 20 years. She had lived with them in Tombstone until they recently kicked her out. The woman told police this may have been Carlson’s motive for shooting her in her sleep.
The two had picked Carlson up from Copper Queen Hospital earlier that day where Bisbee police had been called due to her statements about being exposed to anthrax six months earlier by an ex-boyfriend. The two allowed Carlson to stay the night with them out of concern for her safety. Carlson later told police she did not have a permanent residence.
The police report shows Carlson behaved strangely in the home that night before shooting the woman. She placed a sheet over the kitchen window, threw a radio in the trash, put antifreeze in the microwave, left the oven on, locked all external doors and hid kitchen knives in various locations.
In a post-Miranda statement, Carlson told police she covered the window and turned on the oven because she was cold. She also told police she was concerned about people stalking her to harvest her organs.
