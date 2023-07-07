On June 5, Natalie Rene Carlson was arrested for first-degree premeditated murder after shooting a woman inside her home. Carlson is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Bisbee police were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. on June 5 for a reported shooting. Police records show Carlson shot a woman while she slept using a rifle she found inside the home. The male homeowner told police he was able to wrestle the gun away from Carlson as she fled the home.

