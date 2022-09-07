Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After three years of emotionally-charged hearings in a Cochise County courtroom, a New Mexico woman accused of causing the death of another motorist after she made a U-turn on State Route 80 was sentenced to four years probation.

New information surfaced Wednesday morning in the sentencing hearing for Debra Charlotte Franco of Silver City after her attorney made an impassioned statement on behalf of Franco, whom he called the “kindest client I have ever had.”

Tags