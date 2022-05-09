SIERRA VISTA — A woman accused of causing the death of another motorist after she made a U-turn on State Route 80 more than two years ago pleaded guilty to negligent homicide on Monday.
The longstanding case against Debra Charlotte Franco drew a bit closer to conclusion on Monday morning when she entered her plea in Cochise County Superior Court.
Franco, 69, is facing probation for the August 2019 crash that occurred close to the SR 80 and State Route 90 intersection. Douglas resident Jesus Campoy was killed in the accident.
Based on her plea agreement, Franco, a resident of Silver City, New Mexico, will be placed on probation for four years. She must also serve about 150 days in the Cochise County Jail, a sentence that must be fulfilled every weekend until it is completed.
Franco initially was charged with reckless manslaughter and negligent homicide in Campoy's death. She had been in jail but was freed in January 2020 after Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal ordered she be released and placed on a GPS monitor.
The monitor was eliminated earlier this year after Franco's lawyer, David Wilkison, filed a motion showing the company that owns the GPS monitors that Franco had been wearing was unresponsive when the apparatuses began malfunctioning. At that point, Cardinal, satisfied that Franco had done everything possible to reach out to the company owner to no avail, approved having the monitor removed.
The day of the crash authorities said Franco took a wrong turn onto SR 80 from SR 90 and as she was attempting a U-turn, Campoy tried to avoid Franco’s sport utility vehicle and struck a guardrail. The impact sent Campoy across the roadway. His car was then hit by another motorist, killing Campoy instantly. The other driver was injured, police said.
Investigators said Franco bolted from the crash scene and was later caught near Tombstone.
As she pleaded guilty on Monday, Franco began weeping. The judge asked her why she was crying and then told Franco, "It's hard to relive that."
Three of Campoy's family members, who sat in the back of the courtroom, said they would reserve their statements until Franco's sentencing hearing.
One of the relatives stood however and said to Cardinal: "As hard as it is for her, it's a million times harder for us. I want you to acknowledge that we're here."
Franco's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 11.