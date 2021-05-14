BISBEE - A blaze that threatened the Brewery Gulch area of Old Bisbee late Thursday afternoon is suspicious in nature, officials said, and remains under investigation.
The fire, which erupted in Zacatecas Canyon north of Brewery Gulch just after 5 p.m., was racing south into Old Bisbee and several people were evacuated from their residences, said the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and the Bisbee Fire Department.
Bisbee Fire spokesman Robert Cline said Friday than an individual was detained near the scene of the inferno but was later released. Cline said there was no evidence of any campers or homeless people staying in the canyon and starting the fire.
No structures were damaged and no one was injured in the blaze, Cline said.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's Twitter page on Friday said: "Crews were able to stop forward progress on #ZacAttackFire near #Bisbee early this morning. Est. 30 acres. All evacuations have been lifted. Firefighters will continue working throughout the day securing line. #AZFire #CochiseCounty.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said Friday afternoon crews were on scene and getting ready to begin their "mop-up stage." The fire was contained at about 30 acres. A Bisbee Police dispatcher said late Thursday that anyone living north of the Mimosa Market along Brewery Gulch was forced to evacuate.
Capas said residents were allowed to return to their properties at about 1 a.m. Friday.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the fire please call the Sheriff's Office, 520-432-9502.
