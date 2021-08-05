The Halloween spirit came to Bisbee on July 31 this year when “The Munsters” actor Butch Patrick came for the first Munsters Masquerade Ball, hosted by Bisbee’s Gretchen Bonaduce.
“I’m just a theme party girl,” Bonaduce said. “I totally had a blast and everyone universally that I’ve spoken to had a great time.”
The festivities started in earnest when Patrick arrived. Some people, especially Bisbee locals, were anticipating meeting the “Munsters” star.
Rebecca Shilling from Double Adobe said she’d be happy if she could ask just one question about the “legends” Patrick got to work with on the show.
“This will never come around again,” Shilling said of the opportunity.
Luckily for Shilling and other fans of the show, Patrick and Bonaduce hope to make the event annual.
“It’s absolutely mind-boggling how well-received and how strong the show is for being a little two-year show from 57 years ago,” Patrick said. “That’s what keeps me doing it and enjoying it because you have this extended family fanbase that is unbelievably strong, and you always put people in a mood just by showing (up).”
In addition to meeting Patrick, taking pictures and getting signed merchandise, partygoers danced to tunes from a DJ. Many people had come looking for a good party more than anything.
Attendees like Tracy Ariff and Claire Dabelko were friends of Bonaduce. Dressed as Audrey Hepburn and Jessica Rabbit, the two came from Las Vegas to stay with Bonaduce.
“(I’m) looking forward to a good party,” Ariff said. Dabelko added, “A good party, and honestly a lot of R&R. I sleep like a baby here (in Bisbee).”
Most people at the event were also dressed up. Costumes ranged from Frankenstein’s Monster to Eddie Munster, Patrick’s character from the show.
At the end of the evening, Miss Piggy and Kermit won the costume contest.
Next year, Bonaduce said she hopes to have the ball in downtown Bisbee to continue bringing theme-party fun to the whole town.