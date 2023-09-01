CBP rescue

A Tucson Air Branch UH-60 aircrew rescued a woman from a mountain brushfire on August 28, 2023.

TUCSON, Ariz.— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) a Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew worked with U.S. Border Patrol agents and conducted two rescues on August 28, including one hoist rescue from a brushfire in the Baboquivari Mountains.

Monday evening, a Tucson-based UH-60 aircrew responded to a Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent’s report of an ongoing search in the Baboquivari Mountains for a 911 caller. The aircrew located the person and determined the terrain was not trafficable by ground as the individual was surrounded by sheer cliffs on a high mountain peak. Additionally, the ground was saturated from recent rainfall and a second storm was fast approaching. The UH-60 crew conducted a landing, rescued the undocumented migrant, and transferred him to U.S. Border Patrol agents for processing.

