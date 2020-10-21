BISBEE — Approval of a request to use Bisbee for location shots will depend on the response of Warm Spring Productions to questions on the purpose of using the city as a film location for a Fox News documentary hosted by Lara Logan concerning violence at the border.
Councilman Bill Higgins pointed out the series name, "Lara Logan has No Agenda," may be deceiving as the explanation of the series talks about the danger along the border and the effort of the Border Patrol to aid national security.
The document states: “From cartel violence to human trafficking to the increase in drugs and criminal aliens, border security is of great importance for the whole country. We’re telling the stories of those on the front lines protecting the border, what they go through daily and how they do it. We are working with several government agencies including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and local law enforcement including the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department in hopes to gain access of their daily operations.”
Higgins said, “This has nothing to do with us. The City of Bisbee is probably one of the most safest places in the U.S. It’s probably safer than Missoula, Montana, where these people are from. I don’t think Bisbee should be a part of the story. We don’t have any problems here with undocumented aliens. This paints a bad picture of the border, which is nothing like she’s trying to portray it and it paints a bad picture of Bisbee. It’s a hit job on the border and a hit job on Bisbee. Those of us who live here know that it’s a pretty peaceful place. They should go somewhere else.”
He also pointed out that the biggest problem with undocumented aliens are those who have overstayed their visas. “It’s not people coming across the border. She should on a story on people who are overstaying their visas."
City Manager Theresa Coleman told Higgins and Mayor David Smith and Councilmembers Louis Pawlik, Joni Giacomino, Leslie Johns, Joan Hansen and Anna Cline the request was just for local footage. No streets would be tied up for filming, only certain location spots and drone footage was planned.
Warm Spring Productions asked for “filming permissions within the city limits to include gathering b–roll footage to be used as establishing shots and supplementary beauty footage within the city. We would also like the opportunity to film b–roll of Lara and an interview with a subject walking down the street, walking along a pier or beach, or in a public park.”
When asked if the producers had spoken with the Bisbee Police Department or expected to interview them, City Clerk Ashlee Coronado said no one indicated there was an interview planned with the police department.
Smith agreed with Higgins and added he felt it would be a detriment to the city’s tourism industry.
He continued, “I do have an issue with portraying Bisbee as having crime. Traveling around the country I hear this all the time. 'How could you live there?' I certainly don’t want us to be a part of a negative connotation that will keep tourists, the life blood of Bisbee, away.”
Smith requested more information be provided, and since the film dates were changed to later in November, he suggested the council table the approval of the park and right of way use permit request. The members agreed.
Coleman said she would talk with Higgins and put in writing just what the city’s concerns are.
The matter will come before the council at the Nov. 3 meeting.
In a financial matter, the mayor and council approved the transfer of $79,500 from the 2019-20 Fire Department fund balance that was unused to other General Fund departments to makeup for over expenditures.
The decision was not unanimous as Giacomino and Cline voted against the transfer because they preferred the amount remain so it could be used for vehicles.
The funds were split up to cover shortfalls in Legal Services, Information Systems, Building Maintenance, Public Works, Building Inspector, the Copper Queen Library and the senior center.
Business Director Keri Bagley explained she moved numbers from one department with excesses to those that went over budget. Some of the Fire Department excess funds were due to reduced overtime costs and other budgeted expenses not spent in last year’s budget. The transfers do not add money to the 2019-20 budget.
Smith noted the transfers has been made in the past and was a common action for the council.