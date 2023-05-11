DOUGLAS — All the bluster and hype coming from Washington this week that migrants would be swiftly booted back into Mexico if they crossed into the United States illegally without first seeking asylum in another country, or at least making an appointment with Customs and Border Protection to be processed, was not evident in Douglas on Thursday or earlier in the week as dozens of people from all over the world first tried to sneak into the country, then quickly asked for asylum when they were caught, officials said.

And with the expiration of an important border law helping expel migrants from the country quickly, officials are warning that hundreds of asylum seekers could turn up in Cochise County every day.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?