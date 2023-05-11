DOUGLAS — All the bluster and hype coming from Washington this week that migrants would be swiftly booted back into Mexico if they crossed into the United States illegally without first seeking asylum in another country, or at least making an appointment with Customs and Border Protection to be processed, was not evident in Douglas on Thursday or earlier in the week as dozens of people from all over the world first tried to sneak into the country, then quickly asked for asylum when they were caught, officials said.
And with the expiration of an important border law helping expel migrants from the country quickly, officials are warning that hundreds of asylum seekers could turn up in Cochise County every day.
“The ones who were released starting this past Monday have been apprehended by the Border Patrol for illegal entry into the United States, but have claimed asylum,” said Douglas Mayor Don Huish. “So they have processed them as asylum seekers.”
This was the reality on the ground in the days and hours before the controversial Title 42 was lifted at midnight EST, 9 p.m. Pacific Time.
Title 42 was called into play by the Trump administration during the height of COVID-19 in early 2020. The policy is an emergency public health order that stopped migrants from crossing into the U.S. illegally, even if they asked for asylum. It was a little-known provision enacted as part of the Public Health Service Act of 1944 until it was revived during the pandemic.
Despite its intention, however, thousands upon thousands of migrants were able to slip into the U.S. illegally from Mexico and other countries when Title 42 and Title 8, another immigration provision, were in effect.
But after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the pandemic was over, it was inevitable that Title 42 would soon evaporate.
The U.S. Supreme Court was supposed to rule whether to keep the policy in place. The high court said on Dec. 27 it would hear arguments in the case in February and that Title 42 would remain in place until justices issued a ruling.
On Feb. 7, the Biden administration asked the court to dismiss the challenge, saying the expiration of the health emergency on May 11 would make the case moot because the measure would no longer be in place.
The court canceled arguments for the case, but said it would announce its decision this month. That decision never came.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, however, warned that once Title 42 vanished, there was still Title 8 to contend with. With the lifting of 42, federal officials promised Title 8 would pack a much harder wallop.
The bottom line under Title 8 is this: Anyone attempting to enter the U.S. without proof they sought asylum in another country or have made an appointment to do so with CBP via their app — CBP One — or who cannot show they would be in imminent danger if they return to their homeland will be expelled into Mexico.
A statement sent to the Herald/Review this week by the CBP says:
“When the Title 42 order lifts at 11:59 PM on May 11, the United States will return to using Title 8 immigration authorities to expeditiously process and remove individuals who arrive at the U.S. border unlawfully. These decades-old authorities carry steep consequences for unlawful entry, including at least a five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution for repeated attempts to enter unlawfully. The return to processing under Title 8 is expected to reduce the number of repeat border crossings over time, which increased significantly under Title 42.
“Individuals who cross into the United States at the southwest border without authorization or having used a lawful pathway, and without having scheduled a time to arrive at a port of entry, would be presumed ineligible for asylum under a new proposed regulation, absent an applicable exception.
“The transition back to Title 8 processing for all individuals encountered at the border will be effective immediately when the Title 42 order lifts. Individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S. Southwest border:
Will generally be processed under Title 8 expedited removal authorities in a matter of days
Will be barred from reentry to the United States for at least five years if ordered removed; and
Would be presumed ineligible for asylum under the proposed Circumvention of Lawful Pathways regulation, absent an applicable exception”
Under Title 42, migrants who failed to enter the U.S. would attempt to get back in without getting penalized.
The Department of Homeland Security said last month it would open a handful of regional processing centers, including in Colombia and Guatemala, where migrants can apply for lawful pathways to enter the U.S. The Biden administration has recently rolled out a program that allows those from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to apply online for temporary entrance to the U.S., but they must first secure a U.S.-based financial sponsor.
Local situation
Back in Douglas, Mayor Huish was hoping that once Title 42 was lifted at 9 p.m., the migrants coming through the Douglas Port of Entry would come in “legally.” That means they would enter through the port of entry and seek asylum and be processed at the Border Patrol station located on the outskirts of the city.
He was also hoping they would climb aboard one of the massive shiny buses waiting to transport them to Tucson. The buses were provided at first by Pima County government with funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
The Arizona Division of Emergency Management recently took over the transportation mission after it was evident that more people would be crossing the border, a Cochise County official said.
Thus far, the migrants have been bused to Casa Alitas in Tucson. Its website shows the program serves migrant families who have left their home countries to escape violence and poverty. The facility provides hospitality and humanitarian aid, medical services, short-term shelter and help to reunite with family members in the U.S.
“We’ll put our best foot forward and approach this with every resource available,” said Teresa Cavendish, executive director Casa Alitas, the state’s largest. “But it may not be enough.”
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona runs Casa Alitas’ new 300-bed facility for men, as well as four other locations that also temporarily house women, families and vulnerable people for a combined capacity of over 1,000 beds.
The buses taking the migrants to Tucson have been stationed in a corner of the Walmart parking lot in Douglas and just outside the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station in Bisbee.
Border Patrol officials told Cochise County emergency management personnel they expected up to 400 people a day crossing the border into the county. The arrivals would be divided evenly between the port of entry in Douglas and the one in Naco, Arizona.
The migrants, if they could show they had already sought asylum in another country or had made an appointment to do so through the CBP One app, would then be processed by Border Patrol in Douglas and Bisbee and then released.
Huish said those who had come through Douglas between Monday and Thursday morning had chosen to ride the bus to Tucson. If they had not chosen to go to Tucson, they would have been released into the city, something the mayor said frightened many of his constituents.
Between Monday and Thursday morning, 428 people had crossed into Douglas illegally and asked for asylum, Huish said.
At the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee Thursday afternoon, just five hours from the Title 42 deadline lift, a group of migrants from Mauritania — about 12 — and three men from Ecuador piled out of a Border Patrol van in a parking lot outside the federal agency’s large compound.
The men had been processed by Border Patrol officials and were being dropped off in front of the bus to head north.
A handful of the individuals from Mauritania, a country in northwest Africa, said they had not sought asylum. The three men from Ecuador told the Herald/Review that they had and were expecting to reunite with family in Chicago and California.
The driver of one of the buses, which are emblazoned with the word “Missionary” or “Misioneros” in Spanish on the side, told the Herald/Review the migrants are being loaded onto the giant vehicles twice daily at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Cochise County and officials from municipalities that are receiving the migrants, such as Bisbee and Douglas, said they are dealing with the situation as expeditiously as possible.
“The Mayor and City Staff met with Cochise County Emergency Management staff and the leadership of the CBP Brian Terry Station today,” said a statement from the city of Bisbee.
“We were briefed on the resources that are expected to be available to handle immigrants moving forward from local, state and federal agencies. The emphasis is on moving these now-legal immigrants from the border to their final locations or sheltering them in places that can handle a large flow of immigrants.”
Cochise County spokeswoman Jane Montgomery said the county “is coordinating with non-governmental organizations and faith-based organizations to help where they can. The state of Arizona, through the governor’s Office of Emergency Management, has committed to making funding available for transportation and shelter. The governor’s office will make other resources available as needed, such as the National Guard.”
Huish, on the other hand, sounded more of an alarm with his statement.
“With the end of Title 42 and the anticipated surge in the number of migrant crossings and those seeking asylum, to date we have received no tangible information on the proposed plans from the federal government to address it...
“Fortunately, our local, county, state and federal partners had the foresight to try and reduce the local impact and are working to have these migrants immediately transferred to Tucson where the requisite infrastructure exists to facilitate their travel to their final destinations.
“This is not sustainable long term and capacity will be exceeded at the community level without federal intervention. It is imperative that a federal emergency declaration be explored to provide immediate relief and necessary resources, personnel and infrastructure that is assumed, but does not exist here. The onus to fill this need is unfairly placed upon the community of Douglas, who will rise to the challenge as we have always done, until we receive the overdue attention and support.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.