The separate cases of two undocumented migrant smugglers whose actions investigators said caused the deaths of three people will go in different directions, attorneys said in court Friday. One case will go to trial in August, the other is scheduled for a settlement conference on Monday morning.
The offenses investigators said were committed by William Maurice Brown and Felix Mendez shocked the community because of their brazenness and because two migrants and a motorist were killed in the aftermath.
Brown’s incident, which left two migrants dead, occurred in January 2021 and Mendez’s actions, which ended in the death of a Benson woman whom police said was killed instantly after the teen crashed into her car, happened a few months later in October 2021.
The two offenses were harbingers of what has become a routine occurrence in Cochise County.
Brown and Mendez are known as “load car” drivers, recruited by the Mexican cartels via social media to ferry migrants who make it across the border undetected to Tucson and Phoenix.
In exchange, the motorists — dubbed “load car” drivers because the cartels refer to migrants as “loads” — are being paid between $2,500 and $3,000 for every migrant they can stuff into their vehicle and deliver, law enforcement has said.
The situation has become so dire and grown so quickly that the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office formed a task force last year with several other agencies. Its sole focus is to stop load car drivers.
Friday, Deputy County Attorney Raymond Haight said the Brown case is two years old and after two failed attempts at settlement, must be resolved. Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom, who inherited the case from former Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal who retired in December, agreed.
Brown’s trial is set to begin Aug. 7 and is expected to last three weeks.
Mendez’s case is headed to a settlement conference Monday morning that will be overseen by Senior Commissioner James Conlogue, who retired from the bench in December 2020.
Brown, 28, and Mendez, 17, are from Mesa, and both were likely recruited by social media to pick up migrants. In one police report, Brown, who was stopped by Bisbee Police, said he had been paid $2,000 to “pick up a load.”
Brown had five migrants in his truck but the going rate at the time, investigators said, was not as high as it is now. Only three of the five survived. Investigators said Brown, who was being pursued from Douglas by Border Patrol and later Bisbee Police, raced around the Bisbee traffic circle at more than 80 miles an hour. Two of the undocumented individuals were ejected from the truck after Brown crashed and the vehicle flipped over, police said. They died at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital.
The Mendez incident, investigators said, occurred the afternoon of Oct. 30, 2021, and originated in Tombstone.
A Tombstone Marshal’s Office deputy observed a motorist traveling west on State Route 82 at 43 to 45 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams said in a statement. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and the driver slowed to about 35 miles per hour before stopping, Adams said. At that point, two women believed to be undocumented migrants bolted from the vehicle, Adams said.
The women were pursued on foot by a Border Patrol agent, Adams said. The Border Patrol has a checkpoint station on State Route 80 nearby. Adams said the Tombstone deputy attempted to talk with the driver — later identified as Mendez — but Mendez took off at a high rate of speed, heading west on 82 with two remaining migrants in his car.
Adams said the deputy caught up to the vehicle but said the motorist was driving at a “speed that was excessive.” The deputy then lost sight of the motorist, Adams said. He turned off his lights and siren and headed back to Tombstone.
Even though he was not being chased, Mendez still drove at 90 miles an hour or faster, investigators said.
The teenager blew through the red light at State Routes 82 and 90, the intersection commonly known as Mustang Corners, and slammed into Wanda Sitoski of Benson, authorities said. Sitoski, who was on her way to meet her son for a birthday lunch, had the green light on 90 as she headed toward Sierra Vista. The impact with Mendez’s Dodge Charger practically sliced Sitoski’s car in half, killing her instantly, investigators said.
While Mendez’s case was not the first load-car related death — Brown’s was — the teen’s case was particularly egregious, law enforcement said, because Mendez was not being pursued by police.