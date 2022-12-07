CORONADO NATIONAL MONUMENT — Protesters organized by Cochise County resident Kate Scott gathered along the border in the Coronado National Memorial Tuesday, Nov. 29, to oppose Gov. Doug Ducey’s construction of a border wall being built with shipping containers. The group’s presence prevented construction from continuing that day.
Ducey has spent $95 million to fill the gaps left in the federal border wall with shipping container barriers. According to Scott, an estimated 3½ miles of wall has been built out of the containers in the Coronado National Monument since Oct. 7.
Small groups of protesters have shown up to the construction site most days. Each day they have successfully stalled construction with their presence.
“We can come and go on that road whenever we please in that area and we tend to do that every day,” said Scott.
Because the construction site is located within the Coronado National Forest on public lands, anyone is legally allowed to recreate in the area. Zack Palma, one of the protest’s organizers, described the protests as “strategic legal recreating.”
“If we don’t leave, eventually they leave,” said Palma. “There’s not really a confrontation. It’s just legal recreating in a strategic spot and that stops their construction. We’re not going to change minds, we’re definitely not going to change Ducey’s mind. And so I like to think of it as we’re actually out there trying to make something physically happen. If we can stop one container a day, if we can stop all construction, that’s a huge win.”
“We’re peaceful, we’re civil, we go out there, we have our signs and our banners and we just stand there,” Scott said. “And we don’t get in the way of their equipment, we don’t get on their equipment, we don’t do anything like that. We come up to where they are working and we just stand there because we’re on federal land and they can’t tell us we can’t be in the National Forest.”
The protestors hope to occupy the construction site every day until Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s governor elect, takes office.
“We hope to have people out here every day until Hobbs gets in or a judge shuts it down,” said Jenny Wrenn, a Cochise County resident who has attended multiple protests since they began. Wrenn got involved with the protests after seeing trucks loaded with shipping containers driving past her property, which she described as a scene from “Mad Max.”
All the protesters said they do not touch the construction crew’s equipment. However, Palma and other protesters see the shipping containers as fair game because they have been dumped along the border. They can be found sitting inside, eating picnics brought from home, and climbing on top of the containers while waiting for the construction crews to leave.
On Saturday, a small group of protestors gathered at the border to stop construction for another consecutive day but the construction crew did not show up to work. Some in the group speculated that work may have been canceled due to rain.
Palma claimed that this was the first day since construction began in early October that construction crews had not worked seven days a week. Palma works for the Sky Island Alliance and has been using trail cameras set up to track wildlife along the border to track construction progress as well.
Preserving the natural world around the border is the main goal for those gathered to protest. The protestors believe a wall constructed with shipping containers welded together would do very little to stop people crossing the border but would completely prevent wildlife from crossing.
“Once they weld those containers shut there’s no animal that can get through,” Palma said. “But a human can easily get over, I can climb the thing in probably 12 seconds. It just feels pretty painful for people who really care about that value and care about the ecological connectivity of that region.”
The section of border where the wall is being constructed is one of the last open sections of border within the Madrean Sky Islands. According to Palma, it is one of the last places where species like jaguars and ocelots can still cross the border.
“Our ecological region is what we call the Madrean Sky Island,” he said. “There are other open areas along the U.S. Mexican border, but in this region this is one of the highest priority areas for wildlife connectivity. If they truly block that whole valley off from the Huachuca Mountains to the Patagonia Mountains, that would essentially sever species between the U.S. and Mexico,” said Palma.
The protests come amidst a legal battle between the federal government and the state of Arizona. The federal government has sued Ducey and ordered him to stop constructing a wall on federal land.
In response, the governor filed his own lawsuit against the federal government, claiming the 115-year-old presidential declaration that gives the federal government control of all land within 60 feet of the border, known as the Roosevelt Reservation, conflicts with the state’s sovereignty of the land.
“With this lawsuit, we’re pushing back against efforts by federal bureaucrats to reverse the progress we’ve made,” the governor said in a prepared statement. “The safety and security of Arizona and its citizens must not be ignored.”
It should be noted that the land adjacent to the Roosevelt Reservation where construction has been shut down by protests is not owned by the state. It is part of the Coronado National Forest, owned by the federal government and managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
Despite the federal government’s orders to cease all construction, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has commended Ducey’s efforts to secure the border.
“I stand united with Gov. Ducey and his team to secure our border for the good of my citizens and this state,” Dannels said in a written statement. “Cochise County continues to be on the frontline of smuggling, and having support from our state and governor is vital to the protection and security of our citizens, which is supported by the drastic increase in our border-related smuggling and crime.”
This statement by Dannels has sparked controversy with protestors.
“I know Sheriff Dannels has already gone on record and said that he’s proud of what Gov. Ducey is doing, but Gov. Ducey is breaking the law. So how can a law enforcement officer be proud of that?” asked Scott.
The protestors hope that their actions will draw national attention. They have been frustrated by how slow the court system has been to take action to stop the illegal construction. Scott hopes that these protests will encourage the Biden administration to take action.
“When the legal system is going a little too slow for me I just figure that’s when the people have to speak,” said Scott. “Why are they letting an out-of-his-mind governor get away with all this illegality?”
Despite some concern over conflict, the protests have been peaceful. No conflict has been reported by protestors or the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
“To put it simply, our job is to keep the peace,” Dannels said. “Right now it has not risen to a criminal offense and we hope it doesn’t.”
Dannels said the Sheriff’s Office is not concerned about the protests developing any conflict at this time.
On Nov. 29, the Sheriff’s Department was called by construction workers for a possible disturbance at the protest around 10 a.m. No disturbance was found by the deputies who went to the scene to investigate.
“We’re calm and we’re centered and we haven’t had any issues to date,” said Scott. “There has not been one counterprotest. The only people who are armed are some of the security people.”
On Wednesday after the first protest, the Forest Service issued a press release asking people to please refrain from recreating in areas of the National Forest near the construction site. According to Starr Farrell, a spokeswoman with the Forest Service’s office in Tucson, the warning was issued due to concerns about armed individuals standing guard to protect the workers and containers.
Protestors at the border claim they have had no issues with the armed security personnel.
“They’ve always been very polite,” Wrenn said. :They come up and they tell us not to touch their equipment and then they go away and we ignore them.”
Scott said the Forest Service’s warning to stay away from the area will not deter them from protesting. According to Scott, only Customs and Border Patrol has the authority to ask the protestors to leave and they have not been seen on site since the protests began.