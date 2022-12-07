CORONADO NATIONAL MONUMENT — Protesters organized by Cochise County resident Kate Scott gathered along the border in the Coronado National Memorial Tuesday, Nov. 29, to oppose Gov. Doug Ducey’s construction of a border wall being built with shipping containers. The group’s presence prevented construction from continuing that day.

Ducey has spent $95 million to fill the gaps left in the federal border wall with shipping container barriers. According to Scott, an estimated 3½ miles of wall has been built out of the containers in the Coronado National Monument since Oct. 7.

