BISBEE — An agreement to begin remediations of the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has been reached between three environmental groups and various federal government agencies, resulting in addressing environmental impacts of construction and $800,000 earmarked for a study.
Though most construction has stopped, the Biden administration is allowing some parts of the wall to be built in Texas and California. Environmental advocacy groups would prefer the federal government to spend more money on ways to correct damage done to wildlife corridors, ease erosion and restore the Roosevelt Reservation to its original desert habitat as much as possible.
In 2019 and 2020, suits were filed against the Trump administration by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Defenders of Wildlife, which challenged the method of acquiring funds from the Department of Defense. President Donald Trump declared the border with Mexico a national emergency and took funds from the DOD to pay for it in direct opposition to a vote of House and Senate lawmakers who did not approve the expenditure of the billions of dollars requested.
In Trump’s emergency proclamation, all environmental impact rules and regulations were set aside, making the construction a sticking point as many areas along the border were protected lands. In Cochise County, the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge, the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and the wilderness areas in the Coronado National Forest not only lost habitat and migration corridors for wildlife, but also water. Contractors drilled wells to provide the water for concrete mixing, causing the flow of some springs to decline or cease.
Trump’s move to go around the decision of the legislators resulted in the lawsuits brought by the three environmental groups. They stated the president “overstepped his executive authority to bypass Congress in the appropriation of more than $6 billion to construct the wall along the southern border” through the National Emergencies Act, which they called “an abuse of authority” for re-allocating money “in a non–emergency situation to fund a policy goal.”
According to CBD senior attorney Brain Seegee in an email,” I think it is accurate to say that the agreement, which resolves our two lawsuits challenging the DOD funding transfers, formalizes the Biden administration's earlier decisions to halt border wall construction and cancel remaining contracts. The vast majority of border wall construction in Arizona during the Trump administration was done using DOD moneys as opposed to money directly appropriated by Congress.”
The March 24 agreement calls for funding to restore the borderlands and perform a study to assess the wall’s damage to wildlife habitat. The agreement also requires public participation in ongoing federal efforts to repair the harm done by the border wall. The agreement provides $800,000 for the study.
“Subject to the availability of funding for such purposes, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will fund a study to assess the impacts of the project sites on the connectivity of wildlife populations between the United States and Mexico. The study will be conducted by a source procured or contracted by CBP with relevant experience and expertise for this type of study,” the agreement states.
“While no military funds should’ve been wasted on Trump’s destructive wall, this agreement at least puts a stop to it,” said Seegee in a press release. “The wall and its infrastructure, including lights and roads, have carved a monstrous scar across one of the most biodiverse regions on the continent. Now federal agencies will have to take stock of the damage and begin the important work of trying to heal this environmental and humanitarian disaster.”
The formal agreement ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to “compile detailed information on all southern border wall construction projects, the completion status of each wall construction project, and the funds used for wall construction since Feb. 15, 2019.”
It directs Austin and Mayorkas “in consultation with the Attorney General and other officials, to develop a plan within 60 days for the redirection of funds concerning the southern border wall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law.”
Subject to the availability of funding, the DOD and DHS agree to undertake numerous categories of remediation and mitigation work to address the impacts of border barrier construction. These include the removal of construction equipment, materials and debris from project sites, backfill open trenches, signage for areas of low water crossings and hazards, and cut, cap and secure exposed above-ground conduits. Erosion control measures and revegetation of disturbed areas are included.
The federal agencies will evaluate whether to retain or decommission construction roads, repair or restore border and access roads, repair water drainage projects and provide stormwater pollution prevention methods to sediment build-up.
Cattle fencing and guards are to be employed along with small wildlife passages in existing portions of the wall. The wells used to provide water for cement making are to be decommissioned if they are of no use to Border Patrol operations.
All remediation proposals will follow the National Environmental Policy Act and will be shared with the CBD, ALDF and DoW. It will allow opportunities for input and comments from the environmental organizations to keep them informed of the progress.
CBP will collaborate with U.S. Department of the Interior component agencies the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Geological Survey. The study will promptly be made available to the environmental groups as well as the public.
The agreement can be viewed online at: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/public_lands/pdfs/border_wall_DoD_funds_settlement_2022_03_24.pdf.