For the second time in three months, the Mexican Consulate in Douglas is asking the United States to investigate the death of another migrant who lost his life while in Border Patrol custody.
This time the incident occurred in Douglas just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Mexican Consulate and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Tucson.
A press release issued by CBP says only that it is a “use of force” incident and that the death is under investigation by the FBI.
“On May 24, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent working near Pan-American Avenue and 5th Street in Douglas, Arizona, was involved in a use of force incident which resulted in the death of an individual in Border Patrol custody.”
On Thursday, FBI spokeswoman Brooke Brennan said she could not discuss the case because it is an ongoing query into the “assault of a federal officer.”
The Mexican Consulate in Douglas however, issued its own information calling for a thorough investigation.
According to a release issued by the consulate, the migrant and the Border Patrol agent may have gotten into a scuffle.
Consul General Ricardo Pineda told another media outlet that the migrant had crossed the border illegally and was somehow injured. He was stopped by a Border Patrol agent who then attempted to take the migrant to the Copper Queen Community Hospital Douglas Rural Health Clinic.
A struggle ensued when the undocumented man tried to escape from the Border Patrol agent and the migrant died.
Pineda’s office is asking for an “exhaustive” investigation from the U.S. government. Consulate officials also said they are in contact with the migrant’s family and are assisting them with the situation.
The body of the migrant, whose name has not been released, was sent to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thursday afternoon, Pima County Medical Examiner Greg Hess said a cause of death had not yet been determined.
The Border Patrol agent’s name has not been released.
On Feb. 19, Border Patrol agent Kendrek Staheli shot and killed Carmelo Cruz, an undocumented man who had crossed into a remote area of Cochise County with several other migrants.
Staheli encountered Cruz in a rugged mountainous area known as Skeleton Canyon, investigators said, and Cruz was fatally shot after he and Staheli tussled with each other. Investigators with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office — who handled the investigation for the Border Patrol — said Cruz broke free of Staheli and threatened to throw a large rock at the federal agent.
Staheli said he was in fear for his life and he shot the 32-year-old Cruz, four times.
The killing outraged several migrant advocate groups, who along with the Mexican Consulate, demanded an investigation.
Earlier this month after a two-month probe by sheriff’s detectives, the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, which had the final say on Staheli’s actions, decided the shooting was justified and that no charges would be filed.