A migrant killed by a Border Patrol agent northeast of Douglas was shot four times, a report released Friday by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office shows.
The migrant, a native of Mexico identified as 32-year-old Carmelo Cruz Marcos, had no drugs in his system, the report says.
"In consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history and the examination of the body, the cause of death for Carmelo Cruz Marcos is ascribed to multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide," the report says.
The shooting, in a remote area 32 miles northeast of Douglas on Feb. 19, has sparked a furor among migrant advocacy groups who are calling the incident "suspect," because Cruz and the Border Patrol agent were alone when the death occurred. The Border Patrol agent was not wearing a body camera, officials have said.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene that evening and the agency is conducting the investigation of the shooting. Earlier this week, Sheriff Mark Dannels said the query was still ongoing and that no outcome has been decided.
A Sheriff's spokeswoman said recently that if it's determined the Border Patrol agent used deadly force without justification, he will face charges.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station were alerted to several migrants crossing through mountains northeast of Douglas the night of Feb. 19. The agents, on horseback, rode up into a rugged spot called Skeleton Canyon and saw three migrants scattering about. They dismounted their horses. One agent chased a migrant downhill and the second agent ran after the other two uphill, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After the trio was secured, the agents saw a fourth man under a tree who bolted downhill. One of the agents took off after the individual, identified as Cruz. The agent and Cruz tripped and fell several times, the Sheriff’s Office said. When the agent was able to grab Cruz, a scuffle ensued.
The Sheriff’s Office provided the following based on its interview with the Border Patrol agent, who has not yet been identified.
“During the agent interview, he advised that the male subject turned and struck him in the left shoulder with the fist glancing up into the agent’s cheek,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The agent then tackled the subject, who was face down with his hands under his body and refusing to change position.
“The scuffle reportedly continued, and a second assault occurred on the agent when the subject threw his elbow backwards into the agent before getting up from the ground. The subject then ran approximately six feet away before picking up a large rock and turning back towards the agent making a throwing motion with the hand that held the rock.
“The agent advised that he fired his weapon an unknown number of times as he was in fear for his life and safety ... ”
On its website, the Mexican Consulate in Douglas has posted a statement saying that it is supporting Cruz's family with funeral expenses and by bringing his body back to Mexico.
Consulate officials also said they are prepared to help the family seek any legal representation they might need with "respected professionals in Arizona so that they can exercise their rights."
The autopsy report shows that Cruz was shot twice in the left portion of his face, once in the left abdomen and once in the left chest.
There was no new statement issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday in light of the medical examiner's report. A spokesman emailed a press release to the Herald/Review recounting the episode and mentioning that the Sheriff's Office had provided more details on the shooting last week.
The Sheriff's Office did not release anything further on Friday.