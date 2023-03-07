NACO, SONORA — If it's Saturday afternoon, then renowned Bisbee artist Gretchen Baer and her band of young painters are at the border wall on the Mexican side, splashing color all over the 30-foot steel structure that looms just beyond the Port of Entry.
Last Saturday was no exception as a handful of youngsters ranging in age from 9 to 14 flocked to a rocky, sandy patch of land at the foot of the wall so they could create art on the last portion of the structure that had yet to be completed. Cans of paint awaited the eager group and a speaker blared disco music.
The 60-year-old Baer and the children who join her every weekend have already finished a half-mile of wall just east of this final piece that seemed to be screaming for paint on Saturday afternoon.
There are no rules on what can or can't be painted on the structure, Baer said. The only real requirement is that the artwork be "happy" because people are looking at it. Children and adults from both sides of the border are welcomed to participate.
"We started this wall last March and we've been working on it ever since and we've done about half-a-mile so far," Baer said. "There was another wall before this and we painted it with kids for about six years, but that was the other wall."
That structure was removed in 2016 and replaced with the new wall the same year. In 2017 Baer decided to open her art studio — Studio Mariposa — at the entrance of the small Sonoran town so that children could take free art lessons and create projects such as the wall-painting endeavor.
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, though, Baer figured she and the young artists who were coming to Mariposa weekly needed to find something to work on outdoors.
So back to the wall — the new wall — they went.
The structure belongs to the United States government and Baer said she got permission to paint it from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the mayor of Naco, Sonora.
"We're doing it again," Baer said with a smile. "Once we're done with this, we'll probably touch up the whole half mile."
Interestingly, there was a theme for the short section of wall that was being painted on Saturday, Baer said.
Naco resident Debbie Sierra, whose small stone house faces the wall, requested that a map of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada be painted across the part of the structure that was still devoid of color.
"She had an idea and she is going to help us," Baer said. "She faces the wall, after all, and it might as well be something she enjoys looking at."
Baer said requests are not common, but every so often one will come along.
"And of course, we'll do it," Baer said.
Sierra presented Baer with a drawing of a map showing the three countries. Baer taped it to one of the wall's slats so that everyone could see the rendering.
"I was thinking of the United States, Canada and Mexico because we are neighbors," said Sierra, who has lived in the house that faces the wall for more than three decades. "I thought it would be nice to reflect that on the wall."
Naco resident Renata Arizmendi Morales, 9, and a first-timer at the border wall, was delighted with Sierra's idea.
Working with a sky-blue colored paint, Renata said she had heard of Mariposa and the wall project and she asked her mother to take her there.
"I love to paint," the youngster said in Spanish. "I've also been drawing since I was about 5 years old."
As she concentrated intensely on her painting technique, a trio of older children nearby laughed and chatted as they chose their paint colors and materials from a folding table.
Alan Diaz, Lya Diaz and Mariana Olivares staked out a section of wall just a few feet from Renata. Alan, 12, and Lya, 14, are seasoned wall painters, the siblings attending Mariposa since it started. But for their friend Mariana, 13, it was her first time at the wall.
The trio agreed that painting the border wall serves a purpose.
"People like to see color," Lya said in Spanish.
Her brother agreed: "It also calls attention to the wall."
Another 9-year-old, Alexia Miranda, said that Saturday marked her fifth time painting the border wall.
"I've been wanting to come, but I could never remember what time it started," she said with a grin. "This is nice. It's free and you get to paint what you want."
She agreed with her fellow artists along the wall that painting the otherwise drab structure is important.
"There are a lot of tourists here," she said looking around her. "They like to see color."
