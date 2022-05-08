A Border Patrol agent who shot an undocumented migrant to death in February in a treacherous, remote stretch of mountains near Douglas has been cleared by the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
In a letter concluding the investigation of the Feb. 19 shooting of Carmelo Cruz, County Attorney Brian McIntyre said that all the evidence points to a justified shooting by the agent, whose name has not been released.
McIntyre said that no one else was present when the shooting occurred, even though the agent and another officer had already secured three other migrants before encountering Cruz that evening about 30 miles northeast of Douglas.
McIntyre's decision has been long awaited by not only the Cruz family, but also by several migrant advocate groups and organizations who have decried the incident and have accused investigators of a cover-up.
The Cruz family hired a California law firm to investigate the shooting and last week, several migrant advocate groups — led by the Southern Border Communities Coalition — held a press conference zeroing in on the many deaths that the groups say undocumented migrants have suffered at the hands of Border Patrol agents.
The night of the shooting, two Border Patrol agents from the Douglas station had been notified of several undocumented migrants crossing through Skeleton Canyon, a mountainous and desolate area near Douglas. It was close to 10 p.m. when they received the call.
The agents went on horseback and spotted three migrants whom they were able to secure. They saw a fourth individual though, who was running down a hill. That turned out to be Cruz, investigators said. The latter was pursued by the Border Patrol agent.
Once the agent was able to catch Cruz, a scuffle ensued, and the agent told detectives with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office — the agency was charged with investigating the matter for the Border Patrol — that Cruz would not cooperate. Cruz was able to get away and the agent told investigators that Cruz lifted a large rock and made a throwing motion. At that point, the agent fired his weapon, striking Cruz four times.
The agent had told Sheriff's investigators that he was in fear for his life.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.