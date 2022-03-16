SIERRA VISTA — A 14-year-old boy from Douglas — believed to be the youngest load car driver yet — has been arrested and will be charged as an adult, the Cochise County Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
The youngster, Fermin Valencia, was arrested March 4 just before noon after Cochise County Sheriff's investigators said Valencia backed up into a Border Patrol vehicle near Double Adobe Road and Central Highway between Douglas and McNeal.
Valencia had two undocumented migrants in his vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said, and he was the driver of the car.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre and sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas both said they believe Valencia is the youngest load car driver arrested thus far in the county.
He is in custody at the Cochise County Jail.
Load car drivers are individuals who are recruited by the Mexican cartels to transport migrants who successfully cross the border illegally — the migrants are referred to as loads — from Cochise County to Tucson or Phoenix.
The drivers are recruited via social media and range in age from teenagers to individuals in their 20s and 30s. Lately, law enforcement officials have been seeing younger drivers racing through Cochise County in an attempt to get their loads to the desired destinations.
The most recent arrests have been drivers between the ages of 16 and 19, investigators have said.
The majority of those recruited are from Phoenix or other parts of Arizona, as well as other states, officials have said.
Valencia's case is unique because he is a local, investigators said.
Those who have been successfully stopped by law enforcement have told investigators they were lured into becoming load car drivers because they are usually paid about $1,000 for every migrant they transport.
McIntyre recently told the Herald/Review these drivers are paid half of their take up front and the rest is given to them when they deliver the migrants.
While local officials can't charge the drivers with transporting migrants because that's a federal offense, McIntyre's office has successfully been charging those who are arrested with felony fleeing and eluding from law enforcement.
McIntyre and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels have said the majority of the load car drivers are instructed to pick up their "loads" and drive as fast as possible so they can get out of the area.
Drivers who have been stopped by police have often been clocked at 90 to 100 mph.
The incidents have become all too commonplace, law enforcement officials said, with a daily sighting or arrest of load car drivers in Cochise County.
The regularity prompted the sheriff and McIntyre's office, in conjunction with other agencies, to launch an ad campaign of sorts warning load car drivers to stay away from Cochise County or face the consequences.
A task force aimed at arresting and tracking down load car drivers has been formed. It includes the Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, Arizona Department of Public Safety and various police departments in Cochise County.