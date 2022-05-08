SIERRA VISTA — A Border Patrol agent who shot an undocumented migrant to death in February in a treacherous, remote stretch of mountains near Douglas has been cleared by the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
In a letter concluding the investigation of the Feb. 19 shooting of Carmelo Cruz, County Attorney Brian McIntyre said all the evidence points to a justified shooting by the agent, identified as Kendrek Staheli.
McIntyre said no one else was present when the shooting occurred, even though Staheli and another agent had already secured three other migrants before encountering Cruz that evening about 30 miles northeast of Douglas.
McIntyre's decision has been long awaited by not only the Cruz family, but also by several migrant advocate groups and organizations who have decried the incident and have accused investigators of a cover-up.
The Cruz family hired a California law firm to investigate the shooting and last week several migrant advocate groups — led by the Southern Border Communities Coalition — held a press conference zeroing in on the many deaths that the groups say undocumented migrants have suffered at the hands of Border Patrol agents.
Bill Karns, one of the partners in the California law firm hired by Cruz's widow, said the migrant's family is disappointed with the county attorney's decision.
"This is a clear case of excessive force," Karns said in an email Monday afternoon. "The agent involved committed murder and must be held accountable."
The Mexican government, via Ricardo Pineda, the consul general in Douglas, did not comment on the incident, deferring instead to the Karns law firm, but Pineda did say that "the preservation of life and the respect for the rights of migrants is essential."
"We lament the circumstances under which Carmelo Cruz died," Pineda added in his email.
The night of the shooting, Staheli and another agent from the Douglas station had been notified of several undocumented migrants crossing through Skeleton Canyon, a mountainous and desolate area near Douglas. It was close to 10 p.m. when they received the call.
The agents went on horseback and spotted three migrants whom they were able to secure. They saw a fourth individual running down a hill. That turned out to be Cruz, investigators said. The latter was pursued by Staheli.
Once Staheli was able to catch Cruz, a scuffle ensued, and Staheli told detectives with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office — the agency charged with investigating the matter for the Border Patrol — that Cruz would not cooperate. Cruz was able to get away and Staheli told investigators that Cruz lifted a large rock and made a throwing motion. At that point, Staheli fired his weapon, striking Cruz four times.
Staheli had told sheriff's investigators that he was in fear for his life.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.