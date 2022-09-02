The images of five people wanted for drug and human smuggling in this country and Mexico will soon be plastered on posters and billboards in the Yuma and Tucson sectors operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials said last week.
The wanted campaign, dubbed "Se Busca Informacion" which means "Looking for information" in Spanish, focuses on one woman and four men who CBP and Mexican authorities say are smuggle drugs and migrants on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border.
The names of the five people in the wanted poster are not published and it's unknown why. A CBP official did not respond for comment at the time of this report.
The woman and one of the men are known for operating mostly in Mexico and throughout the Yuma Sector. The other three men are suspects in Mexico and the Tucson Sector, which includes Cochise County.
The "Se Busca Informacion" program was initiated between CBP and Mexico in 2016. Its aim is to zero in on individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border, CBP officials said.
The five wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers and billboards in heavily traveled locations throughout the U.S. and Mexico. In Mexico, they are displayed along city streets. In the U.S., the posters will be placed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the Tucson and Yuma border region.
“The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted criminals,” said CBP Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller. “This is another example of the work the United States and Mexico are undertaking to continue to manage the border in a safe, orderly and secure manner.”
U.S Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Border Patrol agents in Arizona constantly encounter "vulnerable" migrants who are brought over illegally.
“Each day in the field, our Border Patrol agents encounter vulnerable families and children that have been lied to by human smugglers working for opportunistic criminal organizations,” Ortiz said. “This is a call to action to continue battling these illicit networks who plague known regions of transit in our communities and are responsible for far too many deaths, including innocent children.”
Anyone with information regarding these people can call Tucson, 520-519-7002, and Yuma, 928-341-6568 or 928-341-6579. Voice and text messages may be used, as well as WhatsApp, CBP officials said. The lines are open 24-7 and those reporting information may remain anonymous.