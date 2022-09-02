Purchase Access

The images of five people wanted for drug and human smuggling in this country and Mexico will soon be plastered on posters and billboards in the Yuma and Tucson sectors operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials said last week.

The wanted campaign, dubbed "Se Busca Informacion" which means "Looking for information" in Spanish, focuses on one woman and four men who CBP and Mexican authorities say are smuggle drugs and migrants on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border.

