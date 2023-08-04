Data published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that encounters between ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexican border decreased substantially in June, recording the lowest numbers since 2021.
Encounters numbering 99,545 were documented in June, the first full month since the end of Title 42. It was a 42% decrease from May, which saw 171,387 encounters documented by CBP.
CBP's Tucson Sector had 24,360 encounters in June, a 19% decrease from 30,140 encounters in May. It was the lowest decrease behind the Del Rio Sector in Texas, which saw a 17.8% decrease in encounters.
The largest decreases were in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and Big Bend sectors. Both saw about a 70% decrease in encounters.
June's decline came after the Biden administration enacted stricter asylum rules under Title 8 following the end of Title 42. Since Title 42 was lifted, the U.S. has increased regular deportations, which impose stiffer penalties such as five-year banishments and the threat of criminal prosecutions.
Title 42 allowed migrants to be summarily expelled as a public health consideration but did not impose penalties on those trying to cross illegally. Experts say this led to a massive jump in repeat crossings.
Blas Nunez Neto, the assistant secretary for immigration and border policy at the Department of Homeland Security, attributed the decreased encounters in June to the administration's strengthened consequences for illegal crossings. He said the administration is staging the "most significant expansion of the use of expedited removal in DHS history."
Expedited removals allow U.S. border officials to deport migrants without court hearings if they don't ask for refuge or fail their initial asylum screenings. When Title 42 was lifted, the Biden administration implemented what has become known as the "third country rule."
Under the rule, migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. must apply for asylum in another country if they pass through any other nations en route to the U.S. border. Nunez Neto said this rule has reduced the number of asylum seekers who pass their initial screenings from 80% pre-pandemic to below 50%.
However, the "third country rule" could be short-lived. On July 25, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in California declared the rule unlawful. Tigar refused to grant a stay on the ruling while the Biden administration appealed it. The ruling is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 8.
Biden's new deterrence policies for migrants seeking asylum have gained criticism from humanitarian groups and Republicans. Many Republicans have criticized the policies and said that the apprehensions are not an accurate measure of progress at the southern border because they do not include those who evade capture.
Andrew Arthur, a Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank in Washington, D.C., believes that the decreased apprehensions in June are more a result of Texas' Operation Lone Star and less a result of the Biden administration's policies. Arthur is scheduled to testify at the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's joint field public hearing on "Biden's Border Crisis and its Effect on American Communities" Tuesday at Cochise College.
In a recent blog post on the Center for Immigration Studies webpage, Arthur wrote, "In my considered and expert estimation, Operation Lone State is currently at least as, if not more, responsible for the current (and much vaunted) decline in illegal entries of late as anything the Biden administration has haphazardly cooked up."
Arthur wrote, "all things are not equal at the Southwest Border." In his blog post, he points out that apprehensions along the southern border in Arizona increased by 15% compared to June 2022, while apprehensions along Texas' southern border decreased by about 60%.
He pointed out that Arizona has no equivalent to Operation Lone Star, suggesting that this may be why the states have seen different trends in apprehensions.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the Herald/Review that despite the decrease in apprehensions in June, his department still saw the same volume and behaviors at the border. He said in the last 18 months, county taxpayers have shelled out $6 million in expenses for border-related crimes.
Dannels believes the situation along the border will remain the same until there are clear consequences for those crossing the border illegally. He said there has been no collective effort coming from the federal government. His department's only support comes from the men and women wearing badges who work alongside them every day.
He also pointed out that a substantial portion of CBP's agents were busy processing migrants rather than monitoring for illegal crossings. He believes this is why Arizona led the nation for fentanyl seizures last year.
Dannels said the biggest problem for his department and the public's safety in Cochise County is what he calls the "got-aways," referring to migrants caught on camera but never apprehended by law enforcement. He said that is what needs to be talked about every day.
Dannels told the Herald/Review he is "frustrated by the magical words coming from people who want to be reelected while we deal with a crisis every day." The sheriff also is scheduled to testify at next week's joint field hearing.
CBP has not released data for July's apprehensions yet. But the Washington Post published a preliminary data set for July's apprehensions on Aug. 1. The data published by the Post showed that apprehensions in July had increased by 30% to about 130,000 arrests.
The Post's report said that 40,000 of those arrests were in the Tucson Sector, a 15-year record high. On July 28, Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin tweeted that there had been 10,000 encounters in the Tucson sector that week. On Aug. 3, he tweeted that several large groups had been encountered over the weekend, with the largest being a group of 533 migrants apprehended outside Lukeville.
The House's Joint Field Public Hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in the Student Union Community Room at Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus, 901 N. Colombo Ave. The hearing is open to the public.
The hearing will feature testimony from Arthur, Dannels and rancher John Ladd. U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.; Chuck Edwards, R-N.C.; Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc.; and William Timmons, R-S.C. will be in attendance.