Data published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that encounters between ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexican border decreased substantially in June, recording the lowest numbers since 2021.

Encounters numbering 99,545 were documented in June, the first full month since the end of Title 42. It was a 42% decrease from May, which saw 171,387 encounters documented by CBP.

