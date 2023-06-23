U.S. Customs and Border Protection has begun doing Safe Community Releases of migrants again in Cochise County.

Late Wednesday afternoon, county officials were notified by CBP that 46 undocumented individuals would be released on Thursday from the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee at around 6 a.m.

