U.S. Customs and Border Protection has begun doing Safe Community Releases of migrants again in Cochise County.
Late Wednesday afternoon, county officials were notified by CBP that 46 undocumented individuals would be released on Thursday from the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee at around 6 a.m.
Pima County Emergency Management and the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs secured transportation for the migrants to Tucson. According to John Mennell, a spokesman for CBP, once the migrants are released from the station they are free to go wherever they wish within the United States while they wait for immigration hearings.
After Title 42 was lifted on May 12, about 2,300 migrants passed through the county as part of the Safe Community Release program. But on May 21 CBP announced releases would be ending until the need arose again.
It appears the releases are resuming. Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken said he expects two releases per day if CBP follows its same pattern as before. County officials were not notified of any releases taking place on Friday.
Migrants are released into communities when U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, non-governmental organizations and CBP facilities exceed their capacity. CBP is similar to a police department, said Mennell. The agency's primary purpose is to process the migrants who have been arrested between ports of entry and then release them to another facility or into communities to await their hearings.
After Title 42 was lifted, a surge of migrants and community release were predicted by many. But the pause in community releases in the county for the last few weeks indicates the surge did not happen.
When Title 42 was lifted, Title 8 was reinstated, which carried harsher penalties for migrants. Under Title 42, individuals were expelled rather than deported and did not face legal consequences.
Under Title 8, migrants entering the United States illegally are deported and face increasing legal consequences with each repeat illegal entry. Migrants who are repeatedly deported under Title 8 could be banned from applying for asylum in the future.
Title 8 requires migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to make an appointment through the CBP One app, seek asylum in another country or be able to prove their life is in danger if they return to their country of origin.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said the burden of these community releases is primarily borne by the county and state governments. He said he does not support this practice because the county does not have the resources and did not create the situation.
According to Dannels, once the migrants are released from CBP custody, the county and state pay for their transportation and any other aid being given. He said this can cost the county thousands of dollars per day. Mennel said federal reimbursement was available for local governments covering these costs.
Dannels said the practice of releasing people into communities they’re unfamiliar with is inhumane. He believes more community releases will be conducted in the coming days.
“This is going to be an ebb and flow issue until the border gets reasonably managed,” said Dannels.