Border Lights

Stadium lights have been installed along the border near the San Pedro River. 

 Russ McSpadden Center for Biological Diversity

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced it will conduct an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act before using or installing additional lights along the border wall.

The agency is evaluating priority areas for lights that have been installed that include biologically sensitive areas.

