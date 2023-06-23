U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced it will conduct an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act before using or installing additional lights along the border wall.
The agency is evaluating priority areas for lights that have been installed that include biologically sensitive areas.
CBP’s announcement was seen by many as a positive step forward for environmental protections in the borderlands. Laiken Jordhal from the Center for Biological Diversity said any steps toward analyzing impacts along the border was a positive step.
He said the center plans to hold the border patrol to its commitment for a NEPA analysis although findings under NEPA are not legally binding.
The analysis will help build a scientific record on the impact border security efforts have had on the borderlands. The REAL ID Act, which primarily set requirements for driver’s licenses and identification cards, also made modifications to border security regulations for the purpose of national security. Many environmental laws along the border were not followed, especially with the construction of the border wall.
“The bottom line is that the agency’s commitment to engage in the NEPA process is a major win for wildlife in the borderlands,” said Jordhal. “For many years we’ve lacked a lot of science along the border because the agency has exempted itself from doing any studies.”
Recently the Center published a report documenting that 1,800 stadium lights had been installed along 60 miles of the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona. The lights are in sensitive wildlife habitats including Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and the San Bernardino Valley and National Wildlife Refuge.
Many of the lights run through some of the most remote and darkest locations in the United States, said Ruskin Hartley, executive director of the International Dark-Sky Association.
“We’re glad that this is getting people’s attention and it’s encouraging that people are beginning to understand and see the value of natural darkness,” he said.
In a June 6 letter to CBP, the center stated,“Electrifying and operating these lights would negatively impact, in some cases impact severely and acutely, many of the habitats and species, including endangered species, that the affected national wildlife refuges, monuments, and conservation areas were established to conserve.
“Light pollution has numerous detrimental impacts on wildlife, with severe effects on nocturnal and crepuscular wildlife species, insects, and migratory birds and bats. Artificial light disrupts natural rhythms, influences predator-prey relationships, and hinders navigation, reproduction, nourishment, and sleep and is one of the most widespread global threats to biodiversity.”
Hartley and Russ McSpadden, an author on the center’s report, questioned the efficacy of the high-intensity lights for enhanced border security. McSpadden said he had spoken to CBP agents in the field who off the record told him the lights would actually render their night-vision equipment ineffective and reduce their tactical advantage.
CBP refuted this, claiming that lighting along the border is potentially beneficial to border security efforts. In an email to the Herald/Review, CBP wrote:
“Lighting, cameras, and detection technology provide Border Patrol agents with domain awareness, which is critical in both remote and urban areas. Domain awareness provides agents with the ability to track and respond to illicit cross-border activity more effectively and minimizes the response times for urgent or emergency situations involving migrants. Additionally, the lighting, cameras, and detection technology that are part of the barrier system will provide awareness when breaching activity, i.e, attempts to cut or otherwise damage or undermine the physical barrier, is detected, which is anticipated to reduce long-term maintenance and repair costs.”
Lighting is not the only concern for wildlife. The border wall constructed in recent years has fragmented habitat and resulted in lost connectivity for many species in the borderlands. Only a few wildlife corridors remain open.
On Thursday, the center released a statement calling on the Biden administration to remove border walls and keep wildlife corridors open along the U.S./Mexico border. The statement came as a result of the administration’s call for public comments on its “make safe” activities along the border.
“If Customs and Border Protection is serious about healing the borderlands, it should start by tearing down these wildlife-killing walls and removing stadium lights from wilderness areas,” said Jordhal in the center’s statement. “For more than a decade this agency has ignored our nation’s environmental laws, bulldozed wildlands and steamrolled communities to build hundreds of miles of disastrous border walls. The only way to right these wrongs is to remove the wall once and for all.”