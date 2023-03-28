BISBEE— Cochise County now owns a 36,500-square-foot building in Sierra Vista as requested by Sheriff Mark Dannels for the sum of $4.5 million to serve as a border operation center.

The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase, which will be paid for through a $5 million grant the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office received last November. The remaining $500,000 will be spent on renovations and equipping the building with the necessary security equipment.

