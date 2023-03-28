BISBEE— Cochise County now owns a 36,500-square-foot building in Sierra Vista as requested by Sheriff Mark Dannels for the sum of $4.5 million to serve as a border operation center.
The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase, which will be paid for through a $5 million grant the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office received last November. The remaining $500,000 will be spent on renovations and equipping the building with the necessary security equipment.
Located on Garden Avenue in Sierra Vista, the building would meet the needs for a combined local and state law enforcement and federal intelligence and border operations center, Dannels said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security approves these collaborative centers, which conduct analysis and facilitate information sharing to assist law enforcement and homeland security partners to prevent and respond to crime and terrorism.
DHS explained such “fusion centers” are a “collaborative effort of two or more agencies that provide resources, expertise and information to the center with the goal of maximizing their ability to detect, prevent, investigate and respond to criminal and terrorist activity."
Further, they are uniquely situated to “empower front–line law enforcement, public safety, fire service, emergency response, public health, critical infrastructure protection and private sector security personnel to lawfully gather and share threat–related information. They provide interdisciplinary expertise and situational awareness to inform decision–making at all levels of government.”
The building has 16,000 square feet of almost move–in ready office space for 54 cubicle workstations. It has two break rooms, one secure conference room, a secure storage room, a secure internet office and adequate parking for all special operations personnel, as well as a 20,000-square-foot warehouse.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the purchase.
St. David plan
St. David will see some new housing options open up as the supervisors approved the rezoning of a 1.7-acre parcel from R-18 (one home per 18,000 square feet) to General Business (GB).
Caleb Malboeuf plans to construct a 12–unit duplex on U.S. Route 80 in an area already mostly zoned commercial and which abuts a trailer park. There are no plans to include affordable housing or Housing and Urban Development components.
All three supervisors approved the rezoning as well as an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan to reflect the change.
Call for election postponement
In the Call to the Public, speakers from both major parties requested the board postpone the May mail-in election on the jail district. Both sides do not trust the election will be handled properly — one side does not trust Stevens, the other does not trust mail-in ballots or the election tabulation machines.
Another reason to postpone the election was the request for more information on the half-cent sales tax to pay for the new jail and the impact on low income individuals and families as opposed to a property tax.
A third reason was due to the lack of transparency on where the new jail will be constructed.
Sierra Vistan Tricia Gerrodette pointed out the ballots may have already been printed and asked if the ballot paper was acceptable or was a new paper type for which County Recorder David Stevens received a $1 million grant from the state to develop a secure paper ballot.
She also asked why Judd and Crosby would hold the election when they do not trust the tabulation machines or the ballot security measures and if they would approve the tabulated results of the election.
The supervisors could not respond to questions as it is not permitted under Arizona open meeting law to discuss a topic not on the agenda.
