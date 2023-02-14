The Huachuca Area Republican Women’s group had a special guest at their latest meeting Tuesday morning as Rep. Juan Ciscomani spoke to the group and met with local stakeholders.
The representative joined the women for a luncheon in the Coronado Room at Pueblo del Sol Country Club to discuss his accomplishments in office so far, as well as what his position means to him.
Suzanne Johnson, president of HARW, said that Ciscomani is no stranger to the organization.
“Our club has supported him, and of course he’s a strong component of Cochise County,” Johnson said. “Earlier, he was here meeting with our Cochise County police, fire and medical and also Border Patrol.”
Ciscomani's meeting was just an hour after he met with members of the Huachuca 50, a group of individuals that solely and exclusively promote the economic welfare of the Cochise County area by supporting the continued development of Fort Huachuca according to their website. Randy Groth, president of the Huachuca 50, had nothing but praise for Ciscomani following their meeting.
"The Huachuca 50 meeting with Congressman Ciscomani went very well" Groth said. "He listened intently as we presented our plan to continue advocating on behalf of Fort Huachuca. Juan was engaged, thoughtful, understanding and very supportive. He understands the importance of Fort Huachuca to the region, state and nation and, is committed to helping us protect this vital community asset.
"The stars have once again aligned with our efforts to ensure the future success of Fort Huachuca. Congressman Ciscomani is the right person, at the right time, with the right qualifications to represent us in the US Congress."
Standing in front of a room composed mostly of retired women, Ciscomani highlighted the current state of Washington from his perspective, noting that he joined the House at a time where nothing has fully settled down.
“Things are very interesting up in Washington,” Ciscomani said. “The things I expected to be good are much better, and the things that I thought would be a challenge are much more of a challenge.”
Ciscomani, who is serving his first term as a congressman, said that being from Southern Arizona offers him a unique perspective on the House floor compared to the rest of the members, something he takes pride in when representing his constituents.
“When we talk about the border, of course, you know it better than anyone,” Ciscomani said. “You’re living it every single day. It is the traffic, it is the harm that the illicit activity does to a community and it’s also the fentanyl piece of it. I’ve got to tell you, what you see here is impacting the rest of the country.
"I have colleagues from all across the U.S. "This is a very different kind of job because the other members of Congress — you meet people that are from everywhere and from very different districts. Districts that are like ours, pretty competitive, and districts that are not at all, on either side. One of the common denominators, unfortunately, is how fentanyl is tearing up their community and how it’s impacting their youth specifically.
“Every time I tell you what I’ve been able to do, or the table I’ve been able to sit at, I want you to know that it’s you sitting there. I want you to know that it’s your voice."
The congressman highlighted what he and other House Republicans have accomplished in the time they’ve been in session, specifically mentioning the opening of the House, getting rid of proxy voting for senators and establishing a committee focused on China oversight.
Despite his party’s success in its first month of legislation, Ciscomani acknowledged the hurdles that Republicans faced along the way, specifically the bid to get Kevin McCarthy seated as the Speaker of the House. Although it took 15 votes to elect McCarhty to the position, Ciscomani sees it as positive.
“We’ve been hearing from some people that think ‘Oh, this was a clear exhibition of a dysfunction of government,’ and it was also a sign of weakness on the Republican party and even on the speakership that we have now,” Ciscomani said. “Quite the opposite.
“We got to witness a historic moment. I think more people watched C-Span that week than watched C-Span in its existence. We got people engaged, people that had never been engaged in this process saw it. If not in the first round, then the second. They kept tuning in and they got to see a government at work.
“We came to a solution that was good enough, it moved everything forward, and then we hit the ground running.”
Ciscomani’s luncheon meeting comes just days before he and McCarthy visit Cochise County and tour the border. The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will be the first time McCarthy has visited Cochise County.